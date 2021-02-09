My Lawn Mower 4.0 stopped charging

When you love your trimmer, it can be devastating when something goes wrong with it. With The Lawn Mower® 4.0 trimmer, there are no plugs. That means you need a separate inductive charger to keep the device working. If your charger stops functioning, you’re going to need some recourse. Let us take you through what you should expect from your charger and how to address the problem when it doesn’t work.

How to charge the trimmer

When you get a new Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer, you want to know how to charge it. Under normal conditions, first, plug in the dock. The dock needs a wall plug in order to provide power. When this is done, you can place the trimmer into the dock. There are no plugs or special connectors for this part. The dock will wirelessly charge the trimmer battery through induction.

At most, charging the battery can take up to five hours. If the battery is not completely dead, charging times can be considerably shorter. This is how charging typically works.

Using the battery

When the trimmer is charged, you can run it off of the battery. A fully charged battery for The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer lasts for 90 minutes of continual use. Assuming it doesn't take you 90 minutes to groom, a single charge is good for multiple sessions. As the battery ages, it will ultimately lose some charging capacity, and this brings us to best practices that extend the life of your battery.

The Lawn Mower 4.0 uses a lithium-ion battery. It also has a smart charging system. So, you may have heard that overcharging a battery can shorten its life. While this is true, the smart charging system in the trimmer prevents this from being an issue. You can leave it on the charger and it won’t shorten the battery’s life.

That said, lithium-ion batteries do benefit from being completely drained every now and then. When they drain and recharge, the battery self-corrects some problems that can arise over time. Every few months, it’s worthwhile to use the trimmer until the battery is completely dead. You don’t need to turn it on and leave it running until it dies. Simply stop storing it on the charger and let the battery drain from normal use. You don’t have to empty every last drop of electricity from the battery. You just want to drain it down to near-empty. This is enough for it to self-correct.

Dealing with dead charging docks

That battery care pays off if something goes wrong with the charging dock. If it is damaged or otherwise non-functional, that can present a challenge. It is possible to charge The Lawn Mower trimmer with other inductive chargers. The issue is that they are not designed specifically for each other, so results will vary.

The most important thing is to contact MANSCAPED™ customer service. You will get help there. If the dock is covered by your warranty, they will get you a new one. Even if warranty status does not apply, they can help you get a replacement charger as quickly as possible. Considering how long the battery lasts, they can usually ship the new charger before you have to start skipping grooming sessions.