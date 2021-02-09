San Francisco 49ers bathrooms get groomed

MANSCAPED ™ and the San Francisco 49ers are officially partners. The new partnership allows MANSCAPED to provide below-the-waste grooming for the team. If professional football players are worried about lower-body hygiene, maybe you should be too. You will also see evidence of this new partnership on 49ers broadcasts and all over the new stadium. It would be fair to say that we have taken over the bathrooms at Levi’s Stadium, and we’re excited to give you a sneak peek of what you can find the next time you catch a live game. We’ve sampled just a handful of the countless new posters below.

The new initiative at Levi’s stadium is all about posters. We went across the stadium, and we have posters in bathrooms all over the place. The goal is to have a poster at every urinal, and so far, over 250 new displays are visible. We’ll preview some of our favorites as we go, but it would take hours to visit every bathroom and see all of the original pieces. That might even be more fun than watching the game. Ok, maybe not, but we want your bathroom breaks to still offer entertainment and amusement. It’s been an intense effort, and we’re happy that fans of football and grooming will be able to enjoy them this season.

In the previous season, the 49ers had to all but close the stadium to visitors in order to comply with California COVID orders. This season, the stadium is back at full capacity. There are still some rules in place, so check with the current policy updates so that you know what to expect on game day. You can return to enjoying football at its best. You can cheer for the team in person and complain about questionable refereeing where they can hear you. When you visit the bathroom, you’ll be reminded of something important. Referees sometimes make mistakes, but The Lawn Mower 4.0 will always treat your field right.

Along with that poster, football fans will get to see the new ad initiative with a stern ref calling you out for hygienic failures. Pictured above is one good example. You definitely don’t want to leave the bathroom with your fly down. In a public setting, that’s a violation that no man needs. You can appreciate this friendly reminder that will keep you out of trouble while you enjoy the rest of the game. Other referee posters will call you out for offensive patch interference, too many hairs on the field or a delay of groom. We all have to stay on top of our game throughout the season.