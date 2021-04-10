Signature scents - Do you need one?

Can you think of a time when someone smelled amazing? It’s a strong, vivid memory, isn’t it? That’s normal. Human beings tend to make strong mental associations with specific smells, and when a person smells safe, comfortable, exciting, arousing, intoxicating, or any other way that appeals to you, you’re sure to remember.

This is what happens when a signature scent works its magic, and it’s something that you can have working for you. If you want to have people remember you as fondly as what is in your mind right now, you might want to learn more about the idea of a signature scent.

What’s in a scent?

A signature scent is part of your style. You aim for a specific look that people recognize and that you like. You speak a certain way. You carry yourself a certain way. It’s all about how you want to present yourself. Why wouldn’t you want to smell a certain way too?

The idea of a signature scent is nonverbal recognition. When you use the scent correctly, your presence forms stronger associative connections with people. It increases your impact on others, and they will remember your scent after you are gone.

It’s based on the same concept as when you smell a familiar scent from your childhood. Aromas are a communication all their own, and when you take control of that idea, you can utilize your own signature scent to better express who you are.

This is particularly nice in the world of dating. It’s pretty common for girls to steal a shirt from their guy because it smells like him. Straight or not, you can play into this idea. You can allow people to recognize your scent and bond with it and appreciate that much more about you.

MANSCAPED™ Refined™ cologne

If we’re going to help you pick a signature scent, then we have to have something ready to go. We do. We’ve been building our products around the same special scent for years, and we have updated the lineup to reflect a consistent, enjoyable smell for each of our products.

To be specific, we have three items that are built around the Refined™ scent, developed exclusively by MANSCAPED™. Only one of these three products is a legitimate cologne, but all three of them will help you master your signature scent.

Our body wash is carefully crafted for a number of purposes. We want it to clean you, most of all. But, we also filled it with ingredients that are good for your skin. We made it easy to get a strong lather. We designed the bottle for easy use. There’s thought in every aspect of this body wash.

That goes for the scent too. Every body wash should smell amazing. In order to achieve that, we went with the Refined™ fragrance. This body wash is not a cologne, but its signature scent is built on the same aroma that we derived for our cologne. It matches the cologne and allows you to work with your signature scent every time you shower.

We didn’t stop with just the body wash. Crop Cleanser™ is specifically engineered for lower body hygiene. It achieves the same goals as the Ultra Premium™ wash, but Crop Cleanser™ is even more precise in its engineering. We want this to be the soap that makes your manhood feel awesome.

Naturally, it should smell great and match the rest of the lineup. That is once again the case. The fragrance is as high-quality as a cologne, but it’s softened to provide a gentle good smell around your boys throughout the day.

We also make a cologne, and it’s the source of everything scent-related at MANSCAPED™. We designed the cologne as meticulously as any of our other products. It’s easy to use. It’s made from hypoallergenic ingredients. It is cruelty-free and vegan. We don’t want you to feel any kind of bad way about using this cologne.

And, as you would expect, it has the MANSCAPED™ special scent. This is the stronger dose. When you need to smell extra special for work, a social event or any other reason, Refined™ will highlight your signature scent and allow you to make the right kind of impact.

If you want to smell great, we’ve already taken care of everything. All you have to do is take advantage of the easy, effective lineup of resources. You’ll be glad you did. And so will those around you.