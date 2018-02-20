Balls. They can be man's best friend or a huge pain in the... well, balls.

These fuzzy little stress relievers can deliver their fair share of dilemmas to the men they’re attached to. Before we dive into the art of shaving your ball sack, let's take a look at a few of the reasons men put their penises in the face of danger every day as part of their regular regimens:

Crotch Stench is Nobody's Friend

For starters, unkempt balls (meaning those who haven’t seen an electric trimmer or a safety razor in a long time) have a tendency to get a little smelly. OK, a LOT smelly. While this is a pretty universal occurrence that happens as a result of a combination of body chemistry and regular old sweat, it's not a scent that's universally accepted as awesome by every potential partner in the world. There are plenty of informal surveys that attest to this fact. Actually, just ask anyone on the street, and they’ll confirm this universal truth (and then probably get away from you quickly).

To keep the stink away from your sack, make sure you regularly bathe or shower, taking particular care to wash between the folds of your balls sack's wrinkles. You don't want to use regular soap, which can dry your skin and lead to some pretty gnarly below-the-belt itching and irritation. In other words, opt for a moisturizing cleanser that's formulated especially for private parts if you don't want your coworkers to call HR because you can't keep your hand out of pants.

Deodorant Does Your Nuts Good

Showering is only going to go so far when your sack is stuck between your legs on your commute, in meetings, and at happy hour. Not fun. Eventually, those below-the-belt sweat glands are going to win, and when they do, the overpowering stench of a hard day's work could easily come knocking through your drawers, causing wrinkling of noses and more personal space to be given to you.

Here's the thing: while a little odor is bound to happen as the day goes on, you're more susceptible to the stink if you've got a field full of hairs below. Sweat and dirt have a tendency to stick to hair, which means if your balls aren't bald, you may be building up bacteria and other unpleasantness that occur as your follicles down under get friendly with microorganisms that can really put up a stink. This throws your pH balance out of whack, and when that happens, not only do you get the not-so-lovely smell, but you also get red and inflamed skin. This can get itchy and uncomfortable.

Prickly Pubes are Never Pleasant

Let's be honest—when you've got hair growing back below the belt, fewer things feel more unpleasant. For some dudes, grow-back is simply uncomfortable; for others, the irritation can be way more than anyone would bargain for. We have a solution to that because there’s definitely the art of shaving your ball sack.

Long story short (get it?), there's a sweet spot to the length of your short and curlies down under, particularly where your ball sack is concerned. Besides the fact that smooth balls just feel better on the skin and tongue, there's something to be said for Maxim's 2017 pubic hair survey, which reported 51% of people simply feel sexier when they've got a handle on their hair down there. We think it’s closer to 100%, but the other 49% must have been under the influence of something.

Going too long between ball-shaving sessions, using cheap or old razors, or leaving the lather on the shelf can cause unpleasant pubic pricklies, though. If you've committed to the cause of shaving your ball sack, make sure you do it right—and have an arsenal of properly designed tools at your disposal—before imbibing on your bald sack journey. And what a journey it is! The art of shaving your ball sack is no laughing matter.

Your Manhood Looks Bigger When You Don't have to Dig for Its Roots

It's no secret that almost every porn star showcases a cleanly shaven ball sack. Almost every single one (unless you’re watching porn from the 70s). That's not a coincidence. With today's ultra-HD technology, men who make their money using their manhood as their primary piece of resume-building material need to stand out from the crowd—quite literally, haha!

In order to do this, they keep the stray hairs away, and do it meticulously. Penises that are surrounded by furry forests undoubtedly look a little smaller at first glance. The more mowed the lawn is, the larger the tree appears to be. This is not only science, but just an obvious fact.

Of course, porn stars may have started the trend (thank you, Dirk Diggler), but fellas the world over have figured out how to take this hairless trick from the TV or laptop screen to their own mattresses, in the privacy of their own homes. What we're saying is this: you may not be able to add a few inches, but that doesn't mean you have to sell yourself short. The art of shaving your ball sack means that you can turn your boys into works of art with a few strokes of a well-designed trimmer.

How to Shave Your Ball Sack

Now, with all the reasons why you should shave your ball sack, let's let the party begin, shall we? Read on, pay attention, and reap the benefits of a smooth ball sack, both in and out of the bedroom.

Trim the hairs back, using a body trimmer that's specifically meant for manscaping. Thoroughly cleanse your entire nether region, taking care to touch base with the folds of your balls so you don't have bacteria lurking beneath the surface. Prepare your balls for the safety razor blade by covering them with cold water, which helps make the skin tighter and reduces the wrinkles. Pull the skin taut with your free hand. You definitely want to make your balls as wrinkle-free as possible. The smoother your pull your sack, the easier it will be to shave it. Shave, using short, gentle strokes, going with the grain of the hair, which is counter to what you may think is logical in terms of getting a close shave. Going with the grain reduces the chance of razor bumps and irritation, which is opening up a whole new can of worms. This is the last thing you want to do if you're in a hurry! Ask any guy who's assumed he could do a rush job. Rarely is a race against the clock a good idea in this scenario. Deodorize your down under, using a liquid powder gel that will keep your freshly shaven balls feeling fresh all day long. Apply a post-manscaping toner to keep the skin hydrated and protected.

Shaving your ball sack is hardly something you want to take lightly. Your first interaction with a dull razor or rushed shave session that ends in a rash will certainly teach you to take your time and choose your products wisely next time.

