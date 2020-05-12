The Lawn Mower 3.0 vs The Lawn Mower 2.0 - What’s the Difference?

We have some exciting news! After spending a few years working on ways to help men put their best balls forward, we're upping our game with a new and improved version of every man's favorite pubic hair trimmer. Please allow us to introduce The Lawn Mower 3.0. This upgraded manscaping trimmer takes all the boldest, best features from our previous models, mixes in a bit of everything we've learned and heard from our customers, and comes out on the other side with an awesome look, feel, and function you won't want to miss out on.

Let's take a deep dive into the differences between The Lawn Mower 2.0 and The Lawn Mower 3.0.

1. Bigger, Better RPMs

When we first designed The Lawn Mower 2.0, we wanted to make sure it had the manpower to burrow through your bush without getting stuck or stalling around your most sensitive areas. We did a good job with a 6,000 RPM motor, which has gotten many guys' groins in good shape through the years, but now it's time to evolve. The Lawn Mower 3.0 features a 7,000 RPM motor, so it's more powerful and more capable of handling all the hair you have down there.

Why are high RPMs important when you're talking about your pubic hair? Because pubes are coarser and curlier than the hair you have everywhere else on your body. As such, you need a motor that's able to get the blades where they need to go without tugging or pulling at the roots of your lower tresses. A lot of trimmers only kick out 2,000 to 4,000 RPMs (and many even offer less power than that), which is great if you enjoy the pain of having your pubic hair get caught in the trimmer while you're doing your manscaping duties. We're willing to bet, however, that most guys would rather enjoy a peaceful trimming experience that isn't accompanied by involuntary tears. That's why The Lawn Mower 3.0's 7,000 RPM motor stands out above the rest. If you don't believe us, we welcome you to try a trimmer that rocks a 1,000 RPM motor and let us know how it goes. We'll be here waiting when you're ready to enjoy your manscaping.

2. A Better Battery

One of the things we were most proud about with The Lawn Mower 2.0 was the rechargeable battery. After all, we're not only here for you; we're here for the environment, too. What we learned, however, is that the initial AA battery setup wasn't as optimal as we wanted it to be. With this in mind, we pushed forward, bringing the newest design of our famous male grooming trimmer into this millennium with a Li-ion rechargeable battery.

Once upon a time, lithium ion batteries were the wave of the future, but now they're standard practice with all high-quality devices, and since Manscaped is on the cutting edge of all things related to male grooming, we figured this was the perfect time to up our game and transition the AA design into an Li-ion boost of energy that'll power The Lawn Mower 3.0 for many years to come. Lithium ion batteries are great in all temperatures, so you can use The Lawn Mower 3.0 in front of your mirror with a breeze blowing on your balls, or shuck it into a steaming hot shower with you. The new model is still wet/dry ready, but the new battery is built with the idea that you should be able to enjoy the functionality of the best power source available.

As an added bonus, lithium batteries are much lighter than AA batteries, which means our newest Lawn Mower model is even easier to hold than ever before. Our goal was to provide a lightweight, ergonomic option for men who want to remove hair from their balls, and we're proud to say, we've nailed the proper primping of nads everywhere.

3. A Longer Charge

Speaking of the battery, the charge in lithium ion batteries lasts longer than AA batteries. While we were certainly pleased with the performance our Lawn Mower 2.0 put out, with its 60 minutes of hair-ready charge available anytime, anywhere, we're happy to say that the new design offers an extra half-hour of trim time, no questions asked. The Lawn Mower 3.0 provides 90 minutes of trim time when it's fully charged, which means you can take your time and get into the nitty-gritty of your manscaping efforts without worrying about nicks around your crannies.

The Lawn Mower 3.0 is the best trimmer for men because it's designed with you in mind. We understand that sometimes you're too busy to complete your shaving session all in one go, and on the other hand, you might have set aside ample amounts of time to ensure you get the contours of your lower region just right. Thankfully, with an hour and a half of trim time before the battery goes out, you can handle all the needs of your lower half without dealing with the worry of running out of juice midway through your manscaping journey.

With the new 90-minute operating time, you can set your trimmer down, tend to your other business, and come back to finish the job—or, you can simply enjoy the sweet, quiet vibrating sensation of The Lawn Mower 3.0 through one and a half episodes of Schitt's Creek. We'll leave the logistics up to you; our priority is simply to ensure you've got enough time and power in this little pack to get the task done correctly, no matter how you choose to do the duty.

4. USB Rechargeability

While this isn't a new feature, we still wanted to highlight the fact that the new Lawn Mower 3.0 operates on the same easy-to-use-anywhere USB charging system. This means you can even plug it into your computer when you're on the go or forgot to bring the other charging elements. With one simple cord, you can reduce clutter in your travel bags and take your Lawn Mower 3.0 wherever it needs to go.

If you're the kind of guy who lives out of his suitcase, rest assured, Manscaped has made it easier than ever for you to procure your private parts without necessitating a lot of extra junk for your, well, junk. The USB-rechargeable feature of The Lawn Mower 2.0 was one of the favorite features of our customers, which is why we made the wise decision to keep it with this latest rendition of one of our best-selling products.

You no longer have to fumble around for the one charger that'll work for your manscaping device because this universal USB-recharging tool is ready to go with a standard Type A USB charging cord. Any device, from your Xbox to the outlet at your favorite bar, can charge The Lawn Mower 3.0. Should you charge your pubic hair trimmer in these places? Well, we're not here to judge. There are, perhaps, better places where you could put the tools that handle your pubes, but the decision is yours. We've simply provided the right type of engineering to ensure you can get the job done wherever you go.

Plus, The Lawn Mower 3.0 features a charging light. When it needs a little juice, it'll be red, indicating the fact that the battery isn't fully amped up. When it's ready to go, it'll turn green; that's when you'll know you have 90 minutes of trimming happiness awaiting you.

5. Charging Dock

Brand new to The Lawn Mower 3.0 is the charging dock. You told us this is what you wanted from a great men's pubic hair trimmer, and we listened. We had our engineers get to work, designing a stealthy, smooth, and aesthetically appealing charging dock that will complement any bathroom sink around the globe. With this new feature, you no longer have to wonder if you remembered to charge your device before a big important meeting, only to find out that it's fallen out of battery power days ago. Instead, it'll stay charged and ready to go at a moment's notice.

Our new charging dock can easily be stowed away for travel, too. It's slim and lightweight enough that it doesn't actually take up any additional room, but when it saves you from those "&%$#! I forget to plug in my trimmer" moments, it'll prove to be the superhero that keeps the unnecessary hair away. You can stow this charging dock on the shelf at your significant other's house, or leave it standing tall and proud on next to your own bathroom sink. It's large enough to remind you to do your business on your balls properly without being too invasive to the space it calls home.

6. LED Light

Welcome to ball-trimming of the future. But the time is now! When we talked to our customers and asked them what the one thing they really, truly, undeniably could use a little more help with when it came to manscaping their lower regions, the resounding answer was to illuminate the shady, dark spaces that live in the crevices down there. After all, it's not always easy to shave your balls, no matter how well-lit a room may be, because you're facing a down-balls battle that's wrought with wrinkles and bumps around every turn.

The Lawn Mower 3.0 aims to demystify the southern hemisphere with an LED light that leads the way before your blades even come near the skin. Thanks to this innovative idea, you can see exactly where you're going (and how much hair is left over in the places you didn't realize you'd missed until the spotlight hit those follicles right in the kisser). You won't find an LED light on most man trimmers, and that's just one of the reasons Manscaped is set apart from the competition. When we design products, we put your needs and desires at the forefront of our ideas. That's why, when men said they needed to see where they were going down there, we devised a way to let light on the trimmer lead the way.

7. Universal Refill Blade

Let's say you already have a bunch of blades for The Lawn Mower 2.0 that you haven't used up yet. Don't fret! Our refill blades are universally compatible with any Lawn Mower Trimmer. With The Lawn Mower SkinSafe™ Blade Refill Replenish Pack, you can have replacement blades sent right to your door so you never have to deal with dull tools again. Choose a frequency of every three, six, or nine months, depending on how much you use your trimmer, to ensure you've always got ready-to-use blades on hand. The Replenishment Pack offers free shipping, and you can cancel anytime. So, if you've already got blades on their way from the prior version of The Lawn Mower, you can step right in and keep using the upcoming shipments when you upgrade to The Lawn Mower 3.0. Our goal is to make things easy for you while you undertake your manscaping responsibilities, and we think this will help you transition to the best and brightest version of our manscaping trimmer seamlessly.

8. Part of The Perfect Package 2.0

When we set out to make manscaping easier and more accessible for the modern-day man, we wanted to put everything in one place so he could easily grab the goods that take care of his junk. That's why The Perfect Package 2.0 was invented. This magic box comes with an assortment of items that are necessary for cleaning up and unfuzzing the lower half, including:

The Lawn Mower 3.0. Our newest member of the manscaping family, The Lawn Mower 3.0 is sure to leave a lot of fans in its wake once it becomes a household name. It's innovative, easy to use, and everything your manly parts have dreamed up when it comes to getting rid of the hair down there.

Our newest member of the manscaping family, The Lawn Mower 3.0 is sure to leave a lot of fans in its wake once it becomes a household name. It's innovative, easy to use, and everything your manly parts have dreamed up when it comes to getting rid of the hair down there. The Magic Mat. Perfect for easy cleanup that doesn't require any extra effort. Simply set it on the floor beneath the area that's soon to be trimmed, and let the paper pick up the mess on your behalf. Magic Mats are disposable and perfect for one-time use, so you won't find yourself sifting up short-and-curlies with your broom for the next six months.

Perfect for easy cleanup that doesn't require any extra effort. Simply set it on the floor beneath the area that's soon to be trimmed, and let the paper pick up the mess on your behalf. Magic Mats are disposable and perfect for one-time use, so you won't find yourself sifting up short-and-curlies with your broom for the next six months. Crop Preserver. Our famous ball deodorant has become a favorite of men all around the world. Crop Preserver offers your balls a barrier of protection against the bad bacteria that can cause swamp crotch, along with a protective layer that combats uncomfortable chafing and itching. It's the one-and-done way to protect your balls against all the bad things that can happen when they're squished inside the confined space of the crotch of your pants.

Our famous ball deodorant has become a favorite of men all around the world. Crop Preserver offers your balls a barrier of protection against the bad bacteria that can cause swamp crotch, along with a protective layer that combats uncomfortable chafing and itching. It's the one-and-done way to protect your balls against all the bad things that can happen when they're squished inside the confined space of the crotch of your pants. Crop Reviver. This after-shave spritzer and toner is a great way to feel refreshed after you've subjected your skin to a bit of time around the blades. Formulated with witch hazel extracts and aloe, Crop Reviver's soothing and calming on even the most sensitive of skin. It contains a number of anti-inflammatory properties that help keep sensitive areas fresher, longer.

This after-shave spritzer and toner is a great way to feel refreshed after you've subjected your skin to a bit of time around the blades. Formulated with witch hazel extracts and aloe, Crop Reviver's soothing and calming on even the most sensitive of skin. It contains a number of anti-inflammatory properties that help keep sensitive areas fresher, longer. Manscaped Boxers. Say goodbye to chafing, itching, and readjusting. We've designed Manscaped's boxers to take care of your testicles properly with a proprietary microfiber blend that ensures breathability and repels moisture. These boxers feature Breathable SmartBand Technology™ with super-elastic waistbands that don't roll or make you uncomfortable, no matter what position you're in.

9. A Special Gift

If you order The Lawn Mower 3.0 along with a shipment of replenishment blades, you'll receive a free gift: The Plow 2.0. This miraculous little device was invented for men who want to get skin-smooth in their southern regions. As a special member of our Replenishment Packs, you'll receive The Plow 2.0 with your first shipment of The Lawn Mower blade refills. This free gift isn't currently available in any other way; it's our way of saying thanks for being a Manscaped customer, and thanks for taking care of your balls the way they deserve to be tended to.

Are you ready to get your manscaping efforts on track with the right tools and products? Manscaped is ready to offer you everything you need. From anti-chafing boxers to ball deodorant and pubic hair trimmers, we've got what you need to take care of your nether region. Shop our entire range today!