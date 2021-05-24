Manscaped™ is proudly announcing The Lawn Mower® 4.0 trimmer. It's the newest and greatest trimmer in the line, and there are many reasons to be excited. Coming from a long line of amazing body hair trimmers, the 4.0 trimmer brings major improvements to the game.

While it enjoys the power, safety, and quiet trimming prowess that The Lawn Mower trimmer series is known for, it enhances the experience. A new shell provides a better grip than ever. The spotlight is enhanced so you can always see what you're doing. The new charger is wireless, allowing for even better waterproofing and convenience. The charge level indicator lets you know how much juice is left, and the new travel lock ensures that it won't turn on while you're in transit.

In the face of all of these enhancements, the new trimmer needed to be tested. That's exactly what these lifestyle YouTubers did. They gave it a try, and they had a lot to say about The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer.

Gent's Lounge's review of The Lawn Mower 4.0

Gent's Lounge is a YouTube channel aiming to provide lifestyle advice and guidance on all things related to the modern gentleman. That advice can include fashion tips, social cues, fitness, and all other manners of content. George LaBoda and Blake Scott run it.

When the Gent's Lounge reviewed the new Lawn Mower trimmer, they focused mostly on improvements. The review highlights the improved ergonomics and the cleaner aesthetic. They commented on improvements to waterproofing and how easy it is to use in the shower. They noted the brighter LED light, the charge level indicator, and the increased number of trimmer guards. They spent a fair amount of time discussing the travel lock and how convenient it is.

In all, this gentleman's channel gave The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer full marks.

Dre Drexler's review of The Lawn Mower 4.0

Dre Drexler is a men's lifestyle vlogger. He gets deep into the topics of hairstyles and fashion. He also covers fitness because being healthy is very much in style. Sometimes, he covers sources of inspiration to try to help guys be their best.

His review of The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer was glowing. The first thing he noted was the craftsmanship. It's a better-crafted trimmer than its predecessor, and that's saying something. The improvements make it a significant upgrade from The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer, which Drexler claims to have always liked. The new trimmer is a bit more comfortable, prettier (depending on your aesthetic preferences), and easier to control. It's slightly heavier, making it less prone to unintended slip-ups while handling. It also comes with an improved user guide, and Drexler pointed out how much it benefits from the Peak Hygiene Plan.

JairWoo's review of The Lawn Mower 4.0

JairWoo has been prominent on YouTube for ages. The whole time he has been devoted to trying to help guys look and feel good. Most of his content focuses on style and DIYs.

When it comes to the new Lawn Mower trimmer, JairWoo was enthralled at the start. He commented on the precisely engineered packaging and how much that says about Manscaped as a company and our faith in our products. According to JairWoo, the new Lawn Mower trimmer is a brand new experience. The enhanced quality and details on the new trimmer are obvious at a glance.

Ultimately, he found that the trimmer provides a safe and comfortable shave. It works great in the shower, and the new wireless induction charger is great.

Alex Kouras' review of The Lawn Mower 4.0

Alex Kouras (real name Alex Hourahanis) is a Youtuber with expertise in hair, grooming, and most aspects of men's lifestyle (including fitness and finance). Alex worked to unboxed The Lawn Mower 4.0 on his channel and was impressed with its upgrades compared to The Lawn Mower 3.0, which he also loves. We don't blame him. Here's what he had to say.

Jaymes Mansfield's review of The Lawn Mower 4.0

If you don't know Jaymes Mansfield, take a minute to check out her channel. You'll be entertained. She is a self-described glamorous drag queen in Las Vegas. (And even drag queens need to trim.) Mansfield aims to make the world beautiful, and when you browse her channel, you'll get all kinds of adventures and experiences. But, as someone who delves deep into the beauty industry, she had some insights to offer regarding The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer.

If you only watch one review on this trimmer, it should be this one. She covers the new features and improvements, but she has way more fun with it than anyone else. Every reviewer could learn a few things from her presentation.

The bottom line

The new Lawn Mower trimmer is awesome, full stop. It sees subtle improvements in every facet of the operation, and a long list of new features makes for massive improvements in many respects. This new model is better at trimming, easier to use, more appealing to the eye, and more convenient than any version that came before it. It built on greatness and, amazingly, found room for improvement.

If you want to give your balls the best treatment they can receive, you want to invest in The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer.