tips for grooming scrotal area on men

While below-the-waist grooming involves a fair amount of awareness and learning so you don't deal with chafing balls, most guys have the same focus. Our lives revolve around our junk, so it’s no surprise that men investigating the art of grooming have the most questions about shaving the scrotum. The most common fashion choice of the day is to have bare balls and trimmed hedges. If you want to step into that realm, you need to know how to get there safely. As much as we love grooming, it’s not worth significant damage to the boys. Once you know these tips, that won’t be a concern.

Take Care of Your Skin

When it comes to shaving your sack, there are two elements of skincare. One relates to the technique you use when you actually shave. Doing it right protects the skin and reduces a lot of problems. The other component is in regular skincare. All of those tips you ignore from dermatologists are actually helpful, and they can make a world of difference for your comfort and health between the legs. We’re going to address each item individually, but it should go without saying that they are best when applied together.

Technique

Scrotum-shaving techniques range from obvious to obscure. We’ll cover them all. The first and most important step to shaving your nuts is to start with a trim. Most guys can grow a pretty stout bush, and when you attack the untamed wilds with a razor, you’re asking for pain. The Lawn Mower 3.0 should always precede any optional shaving. Because it features technology that helps reduce nicks and cuts, you can be confident in your trimming. With its waterproof feature, it can also be used in the shower.

If you decide to trim dry, you need the Magic Mat. While it won’t protect your boys, it does help you manage the mess. Technically speaking, it should already be on the floor when you trim, but we wanted to emphasize the importance of trimming.

If you decide to follow up with a safety razor, you’ll find most advice is universal. Keep the skin taut (you’ll figure that out very quickly on your own) and use small, controlled strokes. The final trick to the actual shaving technique is to place your mirror on the ground. This leaves the hands free for more important work, and it helps you see otherwise hidden vantages. You may need to use props to angle the mirror, so just make sure you use something that won’t be defiled by a little hair from down under.

Maintenance

The other half of skincare comes from your daily routine. You should be showering regularly, and when you do, you need to clean yourself thoroughly. The men of the world didn’t build a reputation for uncleanliness by reinventing hygiene every day. Chance are, you’re a gross human being. If you care at all about your junk, you need to overcome that nature.

Daily showers are only the beginning. You need to accentuate your shower with a good soap and proper scrubbing. That means using Crop Cleanser and a washcloth or loofah. While we’re on the topic, a fast and furious, time-saving scrub is not the answer. You want to gently exfoliate your groin with steady scrubbing. There are no shortcuts here.

But, a shower isn’t the whole story either. Skincare requires you to utilize technology that is carefully designed to protect your skin and promote a healthy equilibrium. This is why your showers should be followed by Crop Preserver and Crop Reviver. They also help you avoid the problems that can come from being too moist or too dry. There’s a happy medium, and these applications will help you maintain it.

When you put it all together, you’ll find that there’s less chafing between the legs. Your skin will be healthier, and the common unpleasantness that can stem from shaving will be eliminated. Well maintained skin is resilient, and that makes grooming all the more enjoyable.

Keep it Clean

Grooming your scrotum puts you at risk of having nicks or cuts on a part of your body that is typically supremely protected. Half of male instinct is just reacting to potential threats to the balls, and here you are taking a naked blade to the sack. It can be counterintuitive. More importantly, there are some risks that come from the territory. Since cleanliness is a part of skincare, there will be a little overlap in this section, but the main focus is to learn a few practices that will keep you from having to fight an infection in the balls. No one deserves that.

The very first rule of cleanliness is to specialize your tool. A razor that works below the belt should not be used for other purposes. Your face and your crotch are separate parts of your body for a reason. They have entirely different microbial environments, and things that are harmless to one can be the source of misery for the other.

There’s another simple step that can expand this concept: wash your tools. Our tools are waterproof, so if you want to consolidate them with a shower, it’s easy to do. In addition to cleaning your tools, you can also provide them with a little maintenance. This one is super easy. Replace your blades! The lifespan of any given razor will depend on how hard you work it, but there’s no reason to take a chance with a dull or damaged blade. That’s the source of most cuts anyway.

The last thing we need to cover in cleanliness is a little sad. Do your laundry. You can’t lie to us. We know that every last one of you has sniffed a dirty pair of boxers or shorts, recoiled at the ripe stench, and then worn them anyways. This is especially true of workout clothes. We get it. You don’t want to be washing workout clothes every day. Maybe you’re even being environmentally conscious. The simple solution is to rotate workout clothes and never be shy about changing underwear. You’ll also find that manscaping substantially reduces the residual odor in your shorts. That’s not an excuse to put off the laundry. It needs to be in your routine or you will quickly undo all of this effort.

Stick to the Routine

Speaking of routine, that’s your best resource in keeping up with all of your male grooming. Regular trims and shaves, consistent skincare, and even doing your laundry are all part of the equation that keeps the skin around your balls fresh and healthy. It’s only when you stick to the routine that you’ll truly understand the horrible living conditions you’ve been tolerating up until now. So, here’s the fast recap:

Trim. Every grooming session starts here. With a little practice, it’ll be fast and painless. Be sure to opt for the best trimmer for balls; you don't want to use a tool that's not meant for that specific area.

Every session starts here. With a little practice, it’ll be fast and painless. Be sure to opt for the best trimmer for balls; you don't want to use a tool that's not meant for that specific area. Shave. Most guys don’t need to shave every day. You will find the time interval that is right for your manhood. Trimming is enough for a lot of you, so shaving is optional.

Most guys don’t need to shave every day. You will find the time interval that is right for your manhood. Trimming is enough for a lot of you, so shaving is optional. Shower. This is something that should be done daily. It’s best if you can do it right after trimming/shaving to get rid of all the irritating hair clippings.

This is something that should be done daily. It’s best if you can do it right after trimming/shaving to get rid of all the irritating hair clippings. Apply Product. Crop Preserver and Crop Reviver are essential to the process. Use them daily. Now, are you wondering, "Can I put deodorant on my balls?" Yes. And you should.

That’s all it takes. When it’s routine, it becomes fast and effortless. Still, there’s more to male grooming than just your scrotum. If you think you’re ready to explore the true depths of this topic, we have everything you need at Manscaped.com.