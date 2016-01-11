It's the age-old question that men have been asked for years: boxers or briefs? The loose-yet-comfortable boxers have time on their side. Boxers have been the male underwear standard for ages, but briefs have had their time to shine, too. So it’s time for the title fight. Boxers and briefs have been the main heavyweight contenders for men’s underwear for decades. It’s time to settle once and for all which will be the ultimate staple for every man’s wardrobe.

Boxers



Pros

To begin with, boxers are often considered (by your grandpa, at least) more comfortable for daily use. They also come in a much wider variety of styles and colors, which makes them more presentable when seen. You can also just wear boxers around the house, and it isn’t typically a social faux pas (well, unless your bits are showing). Most notably, they keep the covered region much cooler. The unintended consequence will be a pro to some and a con to others, but boxers promote healthier sperm counts than tightly fitting briefs, which may be attractive to the ladies looking to make babies with you.



Cons

It all comes to support, and we're not talking emotional support - get that from your therapist - and boxers offer none. While this might be fine at work or lounging at home, boxers are terrible for athletics. They chafe and ride up easily, and they are bad at mitigating sweatiness and smelliness that can accompany a good workout. You may as well be wearing nothing at all in terms of supporting your boys. Ever seen inside a pro-sport's locker room? Nary a boxer in sight.



Briefs



Pros

While on the topic of sports, briefs shine when you need to be active, even if it's just a quick jog around the block. Outside of the benefits of firm (get it?) support and a tighter fit, the elastic legs make them less prone to shifting or bunching, a key advantage if you're wearing sexy, formfitting trousers. Meow! They are also typically easier in terms of washing and care, and they take up a lot less space, which is great for travel. Seriously, you can even put a pair in your pocket, though that might get awkward if you reach for a tissue and grab your underpants instead.



Cons

On the other end of things, briefs rarely match the aesthetics of boxers. They don’t really look good as attire. Functionally, they are more difficult to remove and the flies are nowhere near as accessible. Primarily, they keep the crotch much warmer, which is typically not ideal. Plus, they are the first choice of seven-year-old boys when they come in cartoon prints. Not exactly sexy, as most women would tell you.

Boxer Briefs

To throw a wrench into this underwear title fight, we propose a new contender altogether, one who merges the best of both boxer and brief worlds: the BOXER BRIEF! This sexy, yet functional, hybrid provides the coverage of a boxer with the support of a brief and is quickly becoming known as the best men's underwear around. And because it comes in a variety of colors, including the always-sexy black, your thirst for variety can be sated. Not only that, the extra coverage combined with its formfitting nature makes the boxer brief the clear choice among women. So what say you? Will you swan about in boxers? Or stomp around in briefs? Or strut in boxer briefs?



The final conclusion may feel dissatisfying, but the truth is that all three underwear choices have their place. Most wardrobes should have an adequate supply of boxers, for the times you're just lounging around the house solo. On the other hand, briefs are the undeniable go-to for anything that will keep a man moving. And boxer briefs never disappoint when they make their appearance in an intimate setting. As for the weapon of choice when nothing is on the line, stick with whatever makes you most comfortable.

Now, if you're wondering, "Do you wear underwear with swim trunks?", you need to understand a different aspect of the garments that layer your lower region.