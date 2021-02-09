What is the new MANSCAPED™ Body Wash?

MANSCAPED™ has long been in the business of providing top-of-the-line hygiene tools to men around the world. We never get tired of innovating, and that’s why we get to continually announce new and exciting products to you. Today, we’re unveiling the new MANSCAPED Body Wash. It’s another game-changer, and we can’t wait for you to get your chance to try it.

Completing your shower experience with a single bottle

If you’re going to revolutionize body washes and improve on MANSCAPED predecessors, you have to do something special. The new MANSCAPED Body Wash accomplishes that in spades.

For starters, this wash is the living definition of all-in-one. The single body is great on your entire anatomy. You can use it on your whole body. It’s also great on your scalp. It will scrub you clean, protect and improve the health of your skin, and even leave your hair with that extra-special clean sheen.

In other words, you can simplify your shower experience. The only product you need to be clean from head to toe is the MANSCAPED Body Wash. Use the pump to get as much wash as you need, and scrub yourself from head to toe. You’ll feel cleaner, look better, and feel amazing.

How it’s better

An all-in-one experience is great and all, but what really makes this body wash special? The MANSCAPED engineers went all-out on this one, and this body wash has some great features.

First, it comes in a pump bottle. That’s not revolutionary for a soap, but it’s the first MANSCAPED solution that comes in such a large volume. We already know you’ll be using this a ton.

More importantly, this body wash is made with ingredients that do amazing things for your skin. The included sea salt works as a gentle exfoliant that won’t clog your drain or damage your skin. The salt helps to agitate dirt and dead skin cells to get a deeper clean, and it washes away easily.

The aloe vera helps to soothe your skin and recover from damage that inevitably occurs. Life is hard on your skin. Aloe makes things a lot softer.

This is also a body wash that provides cologne quality fragrance in a bottle. The signature scent is enticing, and it will keep you smelling amazing through a long, hard day. When you work up the luxurious lather, you’ll feel and smell like you have elevated your hygiene game.

Designed for your whole body

We already mentioned that this is a true all-in-one formula. That’s harder to achieve than you might think. Optimum hydration for your skin varies with different parts of your body, and your hair has needs that are completely separate from your scalp and skin. How did we do it?

With a proprietary formula, we mastered hydration. The MANSCAPED Body Wash successfully helps to scrub you clean and fully cleanse you. The key to the whole thing is that our formula doesn’t dry out your skin in the process. By using a wash that doesn’t annihilate the natural oils in your skin and hair, you’re left more hydrated after you wash.

To add to that, we included special ingredients that help to moisturize your skin and scalp. Showering with this wash can help you eliminate dry and itchy skin. You really will feel better when you use it.

Sustainably produced

For all that this wash has accomplished, the thing we’re most proud of is its sustainability. The MANSCAPED Body Wash is vegan friendly. That means it is free of animal products and it is cruelty free. There are also no dyes in the product, making it safe for reintroduction to water systems. Additionally, the aluminum bottle is completely recyclable. You can use this in the shower and not have to worry about its impact on the environment.

Joining the Ultra Premium line

The MANSCAPED body wash is going to ship globally, rather than exclusively in the United States. That’s because it’s part of the new Ultra Premium line. Yeah, we did it again. We are once again transforming the very concept of male self-care. You can stay tuned for the full announcement. In the meantime, you can enjoy the excitement of this new body wash. Look forward to the rest of the Ultra Premium line. It will match the new body wash and then some.