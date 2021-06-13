Where is the Manscaped™ Perfect Package 4.0 available?

Manscaped™ has done it again. The signature grooming kit, The Perfect Package, has been updated with newer and better equipment. The latest version is called The Perfect Package 4.0, and it has more amazing resources than ever before. It genuinely includes everything you need for amazing grooming across your body, and it even includes a pair of our signature boxers.

We worked hard to make this the best package yet, and we want everyone to be able to enjoy it. Because of that, we’ve redoubled our efforts to get Manscaped products into stores around the world. Here is the complete list of places you can find the latest Perfect Package.

The Manscaped website

The first and best place to find any Manscaped products is on the official website. Everything is available there, including some special offers you won’t find anywhere else. When you go through this website, you’re working directly with Manscaped. There are no merchant price hikes or anything else to worry about.

Manscaped currently ships to more than 30 countries. We ship to all 50 states in the U.S. We also ship to every EU member country. That not being nearly enough, our products are available for shipping in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Switzerland. That’s the current list, and we’re constantly working to update it with more locations. We hope to be available globally, but until then, you can check back periodically to see if we’ve added any new countries.

Because sales through the website are handled directly by Manscaped, you don’t have to worry about going through middlemen or convoluted customer service policies if you have questions, concerns or issues. We’ll work with you directly to ensure that you have an amazing experience and that everything is up to your satisfaction.

Amazon

Amazon is by far the largest retailer in the world. If you can order through Amazon, then you can look for Manscaped products. The benefits of Amazon are that your Prime and other exclusive opportunities can apply to Manscaped orders. You get Amazon guarantees in addition to ours, and that’s great for everyone.

Additionally, Amazon is rolling out local fulfillment centers that allow you to pick up products yourself the same day you order them. If you live near such a location, you can use this process to get The Perfect Package 4.0. That means you can potentially have all of those goodies today instead of waiting on shipping.

Target

Target was one of the first brick and mortar retailers to carry Manscaped products. We’ve been enjoying that partnership for some time, and we made sure that the newest of our great packages would be available at Target. You can find The Perfect Package 4.0 right on the shelf. You can even take advantage of Target’s drive-up fulfillment, so you can get your goodies without ever getting out of the car.

Additionally, Target does carry exclusive products that you won’t find with other retailers. So, while you’re browsing their stock, you can take a look at those special offers and expand your grooming arsenal even further.

Best Buy

Best Buy was the other original brick and mortar retailer that partnered with Manscaped. Just like with Target, you can find The Perfect Package 4.0 on the shelves at your local Best Buy. You can get Best Buy points and/or use your Best Buy card — enjoying all of those perks while you get your new grooming supplies.

These are the current ways that you can get ahold of the latest Manscaped products. We’re always working to improve outreach, so be sure to check with our updates to see if any new retailers (online or in person) are carrying our latest offers.

Regardless of where you buy it, The Perfect Package 4.0 is still going to be one of the best single purchases you can make in pursuit of male grooming. It’s designed to be exhaustive. If you don’t have any grooming tools yet, this package has enough to get you going. It’s not just a starter set. You’ll be able to achieve high-level grooming, and because you’re using the best tools from the start, you’ll skip a lot of painful lessons that other guys had to learn along the way.