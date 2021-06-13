Where is the Manscaped™ Performance Package 4.0 available?

At Manscaped™, we never stop trying to improve. We’re constantly releasing new products and updating our older items. We also have to update the packages we sell that include all of these items. Since we launched The Lawn Mower® 4.0 trimmer, people have asked when a new Performance Package will be available. We’ve heard the requests, and we’re here with a definitive answer.

When is the Performance Package 4.0 Available?

It’s available right now! By the time you read this, you can already order the package on our website. It’s available for shipping to our whole list of countries, including the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the EU. Plenty of other countries can also receive Mnascaped shipments, and we’re trying to grow the list of locations regularly.

In addition to ordering from our website, you can also find The Performance Package 4.0 through a few major retailers. Amazon has a Manscaped store that delivers to the previously mentioned locations and allows you to enjoy your Amazon perks when you order.

You can even find The Performance Package on shelves at your local Target or Best Buy. Both stores keep it stocked regularly. You can also take advantage of their online stores and other services, like drive-up delivery at the store.

In all, if you want the Performance Package 4.0, you can have it at a discount, and you have plenty of options in how you acquire it.

What’s in the Performance Package 4.0?

>>Buy The Performance Package<<

If you’re going to hunt down this new and exciting package, you probably want to know what you’re getting. The 4.0 trimmer is an update to the existing Performance Package series. For years now, it’s been the best way to get all of the grooming tools you’ll need for body hair. Primarily, it has always included a body trimmer and an ear and nose hair trimmer. With those tools are products that help with grooming and skincare.

The new version has the same range of tools. We’ve simply updated the version of each item in the package. The new Performance Package comes with The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer. That’s our newest version of our flagship trimmer, and its updates and improvements make grooming easier and better than ever before.

The package still includes the best ear and nose hair trimmer we can make: the Weed Whacker™ trimmer. You’ll find that it makes short work of those hairs and leaves you feeling comfortable when you’re done.

The hair removal tools are complemented by the inclusion of Crop Preserver® ball deodorant and Crop Reviver® ball toner. The first is our ball deodorant that works to keep your boys cool and comfortable throughout the day. It controls moisture, reduces friction, and helps you smell amazing. Meanwhile, Crop Reviver ball toner soothes irritation after you groom. It also smells great and works as a refresher that you can apply whenever you might need it.

There’s still more in this package. You’ll find a pack of Magic Mat™ shaving mats. These go on the floor to catch your hair as you groom. Cleanup has never been easier, and messiness is no longer an excuse to put off grooming. Alongside the mat, you’ll find a pair of Manscaped boxers. We designed these boxers to amplify comfort, especially after you groom. They wick moisture, and they reduce friction. Combine them with Crop Preserver, and you’ll forget that chafing was ever a thing.

The last item in the package is the Shed. It’s a carrying case for all of your grooming necessities. The whole Performance Package fits nicely in the Shed, and it makes travel easy. Even when you’re on the road, you can stay on top of your grooming to look and feel as nice as possible.

The Performance Package 4.0 is here. It has replaced the 3.0 as the new premier set that includes everything you need for optimal body hair grooming. You’ll get a full set of the best tools you can find, and with the support items in the package, you’ll find that grooming has never been easier, safer, or more convenient. Get your package and start your new journey to a better-groomed life today.