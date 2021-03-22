Skip to Main Content
Home
/
News

Why Paul Tran Created MANSCAPED™

Christina Ablahad

Posted by Christina A.

04.19.21

Share

Why Paul Tran Created MANSCAPED™

Why Paul Tran Created MANSCAPED™ 

Men’s grooming has been an archaic industry for decades. Until recently, it was taboo for men to talk about below-the-waist personal care and maintenance. This is what drove Paul Tran to disrupt the industry and create a bold new category. Today, MANSCAPED is the global leader in men’s below-the-waist grooming. 

Who is Paul Tran? 

Paul Tran is the Founder and CEO of MANSCAPED. Born in Vietnam, Paul grew up with little but with a big outlook on life. Although he experienced adversity at a young age, and as a first-generation immigrant in America, he reflects on his upbringing very fondly. Having nothing and coming from nothing ingrained a sense of ambition in Paul. This led to his inherent entrepreneurial spirit and eventual founding of MANSCAPED. 

When & Why Did Paul Tran Found MANSCAPED? 

Paul launched MANSCAPED in 2016 with a vision of driving the movement that changes the face of men’s grooming. With its bold approach and innovative offerings, MANSCAPED has successfully untapped a vast market of male consumers. In addition to providing premium tools and products for proper grooming, MANSCAPED moves men forward by unlocking their confidence and allowing them to be the best versions of themselves. 

The Lawn Mower® 3.0

How Did Paul Invent the MANSCAPED Lawn Mower®? 

Our in-house research and development team and skillful engineers work tirelessly on creating only the best tools on the market. The Lawn Mower is equipped with a specialized set of intelligently designed features. These include, but are not limited to, proprietary SkinSafe® technology that helps prevent nicks, snags, and tugs, a 7,000 RPM motor with QuietStroke™ technology, a rechargeable 600mA li-ion battery, and a waterproof ergonomic design. 

What Is Next for Paul and MANSCAPED? 

Paul lives by MANSCAPED’s mission every single day and envisions a world in the future where MANSCAPED plays a significant part in people’s lives on a global scale. Available in more than 30 countries internationally, and with more expansion in the pipeline, the brand is well on its way to fulfill that vision. 

04.19.21

Share

Related Articles

News
04.19.21

MANSCAPED™ About Us Brand Story

Need a rundown of MANSCAPED™, i.e., who we are,...
News
04.14.21

Meet our Founder and CEO, Paul Tran

Curious how we started or who owns MANSCAPED™?...
News
03.22.21

How lucky! Manscaped™ x Shamrock Rovers Football Club

We can't decide who's luckier - Manscaped™, the...

Comments (0)

Featured Articles

    How to shave your chest using the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 3.0How to use Manscaped™ ball tonerHow to use every Manscaped™ productHow close does The Lawn Mower® shave?How to use The Lawn Mower® 3.0
    Keto Breath - What It Is, Causes & Cures8 Bad Breath Detectors To Try At HomePreventing Morning Breath - Foods, Behaviors and Medical Conditions
    9 Epic Blazer & Pants Color Combinations - 2021 EditionTypes of Tuxedos - Different Tuxedo Styles for Every OccasionWhat Does Your Watch Say About You? You Might Be Surprised...
    What stores is Manscaped™ sold in?Why You Need a Separate Trimmer for Groin GroomingHow to Shave Your Beard Completely OffStocking Stuffer Ideas For Men

Sign up for grooming tips.

Sign up to get the latest and greatest grooming tips straight to your inbox.
By signing up you agree to our privacy policy.
Free Shipping
Hassle-Free Returns
100% Safe & Secure Checkout
BlogFAQManage OrdersWaterproof DisclaimerContact UsReviewsBecome An InfluencerMilitary & First RespondersHealthcare Workers
Copyright ©2021, Manscaped. All Rights Reserved
Warranty & Return|Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Cookie Policy