Why Paul Tran Created MANSCAPED™

Men’s grooming has been an archaic industry for decades. Until recently, it was taboo for men to talk about below-the-waist personal care and maintenance. This is what drove Paul Tran to disrupt the industry and create a bold new category. Today, MANSCAPED is the global leader in men’s below-the-waist grooming.

Who is Paul Tran?

Paul Tran is the Founder and CEO of MANSCAPED. Born in Vietnam, Paul grew up with little but with a big outlook on life. Although he experienced adversity at a young age, and as a first-generation immigrant in America, he reflects on his upbringing very fondly. Having nothing and coming from nothing ingrained a sense of ambition in Paul. This led to his inherent entrepreneurial spirit and eventual founding of MANSCAPED.

When & Why Did Paul Tran Found MANSCAPED?

Paul launched MANSCAPED in 2016 with a vision of driving the movement that changes the face of men’s grooming. With its bold approach and innovative offerings, MANSCAPED has successfully untapped a vast market of male consumers. In addition to providing premium tools and products for proper grooming, MANSCAPED moves men forward by unlocking their confidence and allowing them to be the best versions of themselves.

How Did Paul Invent the MANSCAPED Lawn Mower®?

Our in-house research and development team and skillful engineers work tirelessly on creating only the best tools on the market. The Lawn Mower is equipped with a specialized set of intelligently designed features. These include, but are not limited to, proprietary SkinSafe® technology that helps prevent nicks, snags, and tugs, a 7,000 RPM motor with QuietStroke™ technology, a rechargeable 600mA li-ion battery, and a waterproof ergonomic design.

What Is Next for Paul and MANSCAPED?

Paul lives by MANSCAPED’s mission every single day and envisions a world in the future where MANSCAPED plays a significant part in people’s lives on a global scale. Available in more than 30 countries internationally, and with more expansion in the pipeline, the brand is well on its way to fulfill that vision.