Why We Made The Lawn Mower™ 3.0

At MANSCAPED™, we’re big into male grooming and all that surrounds it. We regularly try to share that enthusiasm with all of mankind. We get so much out of our grooming routines, and we think you’ll notice the same benefits. In our pursuit of great manscaping, we’ve built some tools that we really love. The masterpiece in that collection is The Lawn Mower™ 3.0. We’re extremely proud of it, so we want to take a little time to explain why we made it the best trimmer for men in the first place.

Our Balls Hurt

It was our number one motivation. We were grooming before we built the company. We had to make do with beard trimmers and all the wrong razors. We had skin problems (skipping the gory details this time). We had pubic hair problems. Our nether regions were on fire.

We saw a situation that needed a solution, so we got to work. Developing the original set of MANSCAPED products was primarily selfish. We just wanted tools that wouldn’t hurt us. Over time, we got better at what we were doing. The Lawn Mower 3.0, in particular, is simply the application of what we’ve learned since the last time around. We loved The Lawn Mower™ 2.0, but we still saw ways to make it better. So, we did.

SkinSafe™ technology was one of our primary goals in developing The Lawn Mower series. We wanted to minimize nicks, tugs, and pain. We think we’re now doing a phenomenal job of helping men with these problems if you don’t mind a little self-indulgent back-patting.

Male Grooming Is Work

There’s more to The Lawn Mower 3.0 than safety-inspired engineering features (although safety definitely came first). We learned long ago that keeping the lawn pristinely manicured is a lot of work. You may not have to trim every day, but there’s regular upkeep to maintain a healthy ecosystem and prevent the next grooming session from causing discomfort. Doing it all is a lot. Most guys these days keep a busy schedule. We wanted a solution that is convenient and easy to maintain.

The Lawn Mower 3.0 is all about convenience. The cordless, waterproof design makes it easy to use the trimmer however you like. It’s extremely easy to clean, so you don’t spend annoying amounts of time on upkeep. It has a fast-charging dock that prevents you from wasting precious minutes waiting for juice. The rechargeable battery means you won’t be scrambling to find replacement batteries when it’s time for a little male grooming.

The Lawn Mower 3.0 can conform to your grooming style, rather than the other way around. By taking some of the chore out of the job, it helps you be more likely to keep up with manscaping. Combine that with the convenience packed into the rest of The Perfect Package 3.0 (an upgrade from our beloved The Perfect Package 2.0), and you’re talking about maximum conveniences (gotta love the Magic Mat™).

We Love Below-the-Waist Grooming

The trend may have started over sex appeal, and we don’t want to undervalue sex appeal. Feeling sexy is great. There’s something to be said for the indefinable swagger a man can gain from a little grooming down under, but there’s so much more to it. We love the way it makes us feel. You’re cleaner, smoother, smell better, and don’t have random tangles and pulled pubes. It’s amazing how much those feelings can build up and bring a man down over time.

A groomed body is a cared-for body. Just like when you start to really feel different after a few months in the gym, grooming changes how you feel about yourself. We made the 3.0 in that spirit. We wanted something special that could help men feel their best. The ergonomics, quiet motor, and operational simplicity of this exceptional trimmer all cater to that philosophy.

You can read about us raving on the technology, or you can experience it firsthand. We also encourage you to spend some time browsing our blog and archives. We've filled it with knowledge over the years. You can learn more about manscaping, and about being a man. You can find great books to read, learn how to make classic drinks, and improve your knowledge of male grooming styles while you're at it.