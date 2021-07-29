Newsroom
02.28.22
MANSCAPED™ Appoints Lanny Chiu as Vice President of Analytics and Business Intelligence
Former Vice President at Ad Results Media Brings a Wealth of Analytics Experience to Instrumental...
01.20.22
MANSCAPED™ Launches Ultra Premium™ Collection
Leading Men’s Grooming Company Continues to Expand Beyond the Groin, Introducing New Five-Product...
01.12.22
MANSCAPED™ and UFC® Announce Multi-Year Extension of Their Iconic Partnership
Partnership Renewal of the Leading Grooming Brand and Global Sports Organization Includes...
11.22.21
MANSCAPED™ Named Top Workplace by U-T San Diego for 2021
High-Growth Global Male Grooming Company Recognized for its Steadfast Commitment to People...
09.08.21
MANSCAPED™ Launches in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Leading Men’s Lifestyle Brand Continues to Rapidly Grow its International Footprint, Expanding...
08.27.21
MANSCAPED™ and 49ers Kick Off 2021-2022 NFL Season with a Must-See Marketing Activation
The Pinnacle of the Multi-Year Partnership between the Global Men’s Grooming Brand and...
08.24.21
MANSCAPED™ Extends Partnership with Hibernian F.C. of the Scottish Premiership for Second Season
Global Men’s Grooming Brand is Back at Easter Road, Repping Scotland’s National Sport...
08.13.21
MANSCAPED™ Designated Official Male Grooming Partner of The Sharks
Global Men’s Grooming Company Partners with Internationally Renowned South African Rugby...
08.10.21
MANSCAPED™ Designated Official Male Grooming Partner of West Ham United
Leading Men’s Grooming Brand Returns to the Coveted English Premier League, Inking Partnership...
07.29.21
Leading Men’s Grooming Company MANSCAPED™ Launches in South Africa
The Global Leader in Men’s Below-the-Waist Grooming Brings its Renowned Tools and Formulations...
- MANSCAPED™, Leading Men’s Grooming Company, Launches in Singapore
- The Lawn Mower® 4.0 by MANSCAPED™ Now Available Internationally
- MANSCAPED™ Designated Official Grooming Partner of USA Triathlon
- MANSCAPED™ Designated Official Below-the-Waist Grooming Partner of the PDC’s World Matchplay Darts Championship
- MANSCAPED™ Launches in Hairhouse, Australia’s Leading Hair & Beauty Destination
- MANSCAPED™ Designated Official Below-the-Waist Grooming Partner of The Professional Bowlers Association
- MANSCAPED™ Introduces The Ultra Smooth Package, A Specialized Groin Shaving System
- MANSCAPED™ Launches The Lawn Mower® 4.0 Electric Trimmer
- MANSCAPED™ Designated Official Trimmer of the Gamecocks
- Meet Paul Tran, Founder and CEO of Rocketship DTC Brand MANSCAPED™
- MANSCAPED™ Designated Official Below-The-Waist Trimmer of Füchse Berlin of Bundesliga Handball
- MANSCAPED™ Designated Official Men’s Grooming Partner of Shamrock Rovers F.C.
- ADDING MULTIMEDIA: MANSCAPED™ Extends Partnership With Sydney Roosters For Second Season As Official Below-The-Waist Grooming Partner
- MANSCAPED™ Designated Official Below-The-Waist Grooming Partner Of The Montreal Canadiens
- MANSCAPED™ Designated Official Men’s Grooming Partner Of The Ottawa Senators
- MANSCAPED™ Continues Its Rapid International Expansion, Launching in Norway and Switzerland