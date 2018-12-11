5 Morning Routine Hacks for Men to Jumpstart Their Day

The alarm goes off. You sleepily reach your arm across the bed and fumble clumsily for the snooze button. You've got a day to conquer, but it can wait five minutes, right?

Not everybody's built to be a man of the morning. If you're like most of us, you've got a full day of responsibilities to take care of, and by the time your head hits the pillow, it's lights out. Morning comes too soon, and if you could just squeeze a few more minutes out of your blissful sleep time, everything will run better.

Guess what?! We've got your solution. With these five morning routine hacks for men, you can jumpstart your day the right way, and maybe even hit the snooze button one more time once you've got your process in line.

1. Lay It All on the Line at Night

A great morning routine starts the night before. This may sound like we're trying to take you back to kindergarten, but bear with us because your mom really knew what she was doing when you were a young lad.

Take a look at your schedule before you lay down for the night. What's the next day look like? Are you meeting with an important client? Do you have to be on the job site earlier than normal? Do you have to dash to a date as soon as your work day is done?

Lay your clothes out ahead of time. Life is so much easier when you can just throw on a clean pair of boxers, step into some slacks or jeans, and throw a shirt on. Set the coffee pot to start brewing ten minutes before your alarm goes off so it's ready and waiting when you finally stumble out of bed. Set your travel mug right next to the coffee pot so you don't have to fumble around when morning comes.

With a plan in place before you plant your head on your pillow, mornings aren't so bad when it's time to wake up.

2. Bust Your Balls (Sweat)

Morning showers are a great way to start the day, but we don't always have time to enjoy the wonderful welcome a steamy environment can bring. Never fear! There's an easy way to bust your ball sweat, even if the clock's ticking too quickly for you to lather up.

Manscaped's Crop Preserver™ ball deodorant is the ultimate ball-sweat buster. Rub your nether region with a warm washcloth and some Crop Cleanser™ hair and body wash to get rid of the goo that may have found its way into your sensitive skin folds the day before. Then, with a clean landscape between your legs, apply the multi-tasking moisturizer and deodorant to your lower half.

Wear it proudly, our friends, because you've got a whole day in front of you.

3. Eat Breakfast

It doesn't have to be anything grand, but you need to get something in your stomach before you step out of the house in the morning. There are hundreds of breakfast hacks that will save you time and keep your stomach happy. Like most morning hacks, much of the prep work starts the day before. Add eggs to your leftovers to give your body the protein it needs to survive the next few hours. If you don't have time to make eggs, or you find that you don't have time to hard-boil them ahead of time, opt for the pre-hard-boiled option you can find in most grocery stores. All you need to do is slice them, throw them on last night's dinner, and call it good.

Here are some other ideas:

Get weird with your waffle maker. Waffle makers can offer a diverse range of foods, especially if you're feeling a little creative. Since this device is specifically built to make food fast, you can make omelets, grill hash browns, and heat your favorite meat in minutes. Don't let the option of getting weird with your waffle maker pass you by. There are plenty of waffle maker recipes online that'll help you make the most of this magical kitchen device.

4. Toss Toiletries in Your Back Pocket

Before you head out of the house, make sure you've got a few ball-cleansing wipes in your back pocket, and keep a few in your laptop bag, just in case you ever need an extra wipe down before heading into a big meeting. Manscaped's Crop Mop™ wipes were designed to take care of your on-the-go body care needs, even if you don't have time to properly bathe. With the simple swipe of these bacteria-battling ball protectors, you can say goodbye to stinky crotch situations and eliminate odors wherever you go. As long as you've got access to a bathroom stall, you're good to go.

5. Get in Tune with Your Goals

What do you want to accomplish today? What do you need to accomplish today? Don't let the day take you by surprise (although, you don't always have the luxury of avoiding the trap of unexpected expectations); instead, start your day with some actual paper and a pen in your hand. Yes, we mean real paper and an actual pen.

Write down everything you need to get done today, then write down everything else you'd like to get down. You should be able to pen at least three achievable goals that you can make happen each day. Maybe it's going to the gym or getting to your doctor's appointment on time. Maybe it's setting an appointment to talk to your boss about that raise you've deserved for the last three years. Maybe you're hell-bent on making dinner for your special lady, and tonight will be the night you hit the grocery store on your way home so you can surprise her with your souffle or homemade meatballs atop a mound of spaghetti.

Whatever your goals are, write them down so you can hold yourself accountable. Relish in the moments when you accomplish stuff, and re-work your schedule when you realize you're not meeting certain goals. Everything can be accomplished; you just have to figure out where the bottlenecks are so you can adjust your personal and business needs in a way that makes sense for your lifestyle.

Starting the day on the right foot means knowing what you're walking into—to the best of your abilities—before unknown chaos ensues.

