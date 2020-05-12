Best Spring 2021 shoes for men

Spring is pretty much here. That means it's time for a whole new round of fashion trends. Clothes follow the weather, and if you want to look your best, you need to know what's in before it's time to get dressed.

You might not know this, but whether you are looking to style the right type of tuxedo or are going casual, shoes make the wardrobe. They're also one of the most essential things you wear because they protect your feet. As the old adage goes, never compromise on something that comes between you and the ground. So, if you want stylish shoes for this spring that also treat your feet well, you want to browse this list. We have seven winners lined up for you. Each has its place in your wardrobe and will demonstrate that you are fashion-forward. Each pair looks good and feels good on your feet.

Espadrilles

Is there any shoe that better combines a relaxed feeling with a classy look? The soft materials of espadrilles are incredibly comfortable and easy on the feet. Still, winter espadrilles are less common and typically won't flex or breathe as well as traditional Spanish footwear. As spring blooms, you get to transition into your favorite sustainable shoes and enjoy them in a wide range of settings.

If you're looking for your first pair of espadrilles, Michal Kors has the perfect pair to get you started. Look for the Owen Pebbled Leather Espadrille.

Penny Loafers

Penny loafers are a timeless classic. As the wetter, grosser winter weather wanes, business pros can get out of waterproof boots and back into something that is equal parts comfortable and stylish. Loafers demonstrate that you have good taste while they take great care of your feet. They also run cooler than those winter boots you were stuck with during the cold months.

If you need some new penny loafers, check out the Classic Dan-Black by Sebago; they are the shoe to beat this spring.

Desert Boots

The most casual form of chukkas desert boots is how you maintain a sophisticated casual look while still affording your feet some real protection and action. The boots were made popular by British soldiers marching in northern Africa. While modern desert boots are a bit prettier, they hold to that ideal of providing comfort on a sandy march. That makes desert boots great for heavy walking or active days when you still want to look amazing. And no, you don't have to be roaming the desert or outback to don them. You just have to be stylish.

The Men's Woven Suede Desert Boot by B. X Clarks Originals will show you how it's done.

Dad Sneakers

Every spring, a bunch of sneakers step into the limelight. Specific trainers and athletic shoes rise to the top. Styles bounce from vibrant to muted and back again. It's the seldom-recognized bloodbath of the fashion world, and it ain't pretty.

This spring, dad sneakers have defeated the competition, and that's great news for guys. Dad sneakers are retro shoes that are bulkier and tend to stick with simple color schemes (although they can still get bright and exciting). The best part is that dad sneakers are insanely comfortable. When you're doing a lot of walking or are in a genuinely casual setting, they can be your go-to sneakers this spring. Add a fanny pack, and you'll be dad-ed out to perfection.

Hoka has the perfect dad sneaker that embodies this new trend. We think the All Gender Hoka X Opening Ceremony Clifton pair is perfection.

Pool Sliders

The warming weather of spring is exciting because it brings back sliders. You can go ultra-relaxed and make the most of your most straightforward and favorite footwear. Sliders are expanding their game; you can get a traditional slider or get into impressive materials like suede or pebbled leather. If you're not feeling that adventurous, a classic sport slide will do. As for socks and sliders? Yes and yes.

Check out the Air Max 90 Sport Slide from Nike for a cooler-than-cool look.

Boat Shoes

Boat shoes go in and out of style every few years. They're back in this spring, and the new wave is wearing them in the streets rather than on a boat. I mean, not everyone has a boat. They are trending between the boat shoes that went out of style and straight-up moccasins. What you'll find is that they are comfortable while offering a unique aesthetic.

Sperry has a great shoe that will give you the right taste of this shift in boat shoe styles. We're talking about the Men's Authentic Original Leather Boat Shoe.

Oxfords

The ultimate dress shoe, Oxfords, have been keeping men stylish and comfortable from the dawn of time (or at least the 1800s). When in doubt, an Oxford will always look great. A good pair will treat your feet like little princes, even though the monarchy is falling out of favor these days.

Oxfords are also extremely versatile. That classic look is great for formalities. New variants can be casual, sporty, stately, or anything else you need. Every man needs a good pair of Oxfords, or you can get an Oxford for every occasion.

Summing up Our Best Spring 2021 Shoes for Men

These are your trending shoes for the spring of 2021. They should be enough to cover every occasion, but it's ok to hang on to some shoes you already have. A great pair of running shoes or trainers can never be compromised when it comes to staying fit. Your old, gritty tennies are perfect for working out outside when nobody is really taking a look. And you should hang on to your cowboy boots for when you go to that kind of bar. It all works, but if you expand your closet with some of the new trends, you'll be ready for the beach and everything else to come.