Everyone has dreams of going to the beach. Even if you live on the coast, you get stuck at work or elsewise, and you want to escape to the sand and water. It’s a natural inclination, and it’s why humankind has explored the world and charted all of the best beaches. There’s an amazing beach for any different kind of experience that you could want. But, if you’re looking to have a good time (and we know you are after that long quarantine), you probably want one of the hottest beaches around. That’s exactly what you’ll find on this list.

The hottest beach in the world

Koh Samui, Thailand, is the hottest beach in the world. Even during the coldest months of the year, the water is over 82 degrees. At the peak of the summer, it gets up to 86. You won’t find a hotter beach anywhere.

Ok, now that the dad joke is done, this is still a pretty amazing beach. The truth is that you could fill this list just with beaches in Thailand, and it would be a great list. In fact, you can expect to see more from Thailand in a minute.

As for this beach, it’s the picturesque place of beauty that you have seen on countless travel accounts. With such warm water, it’s an amazing place to get in the water and live to the fullest.

Miami Beach

When you mention Miami Beach in the U.S., you’ll get mixed reactions. Some love it. Some are less enthusiastic, but there are two things that can’t be denied. First, this is an inherently gorgeous stretch of sandy beach. Second, it’s the hottest beach in terms of nightlife on the planet.

Most beaches have seasons to follow if you want to get the most out of their crazy reputations. Brazillian beaches are amazing during Carnival. Mexico pops off for spring break. Miami beach is always hot and happening. When it comes to a good time this is the beach that all other beaches are trying to match, and South Beach is the pinnacle of the Miami Beach shoreline.

Whitehaven Beach

Located on an island in Queensland Australia, this is one of the most amazing beaches you can find anywhere. Some would say it’s not the hottest beach in Australia, but if you’re traveling the world for a beach, this is a top destination.

The white sands swirl in the water, and the beach never looks exactly the same day to day. It’s also located right on the edge of the Great Barrier Reef. If you want to meet Australians (or travelers) looking for adventure and fun, this is the beach.

Shipwreck Beach

Located off of Zakynthos Greece, this is one of the most famous beaches in the world. It used to be one of those truly exclusive places where you could get away from it all. The secret got out, and now it’s a hot spot in the Mediterranian. Its stunningly beautiful white sand and rich blue water can only be reached by boat. But, boat taxis go there all the time.

There are no commercial resources on this beach — not even a hot dog stand. That said, it’s an amazing place to take a hot date or meet other people looking for one of the best beach experiences in Europe.

Pink Sands Beach

Harbour Island in The Bahamas is home to a unique bit of nature. The beach here is literally pink, and it’s so beautiful that you will truly be stunned in its presence. It’s a popular choice for many cruises and vacations. While it doesn’t have a raging nightlife, the cruise ships and tourism keep it exciting through most of the year.

Matira Beach

When you talk about the best beaches in the world, Bora Bora will always deserve a mention. It’s home to many spectacular beaches, but the one with the best reputation is Matira Beach. This is basically the ultimate paradise on Earth, and very few beaches can compete with it.

It’s not the busiest beach in the world. Instead, it’s the relaxing getaway beach. That said, it is a popular destination, and you’ll find plenty of people to meet and things to do. Just remember that this beach is all about the chill vibe.

Railay Beach

We promised that Thailand would return, and here it is. Railay Beach is not the most popular beach in all of Thailand. Despite that, we picked it because it offers the most diverse experience. You can have a relaxed time enjoying the gorgeous sights and taking in the sun. Here's a tip. If you take in too much sun, your shaving cream can double as sunburn relief which will allow you to have those adventures cliff diving and exploring caves without the pain. You can also meet any of the countless people who come here to enjoy one of the best beaches on the Pacific Ocean.

Grace Bay

We made it back to The Bahamas. There is a short list of names that pops up on all of the greatest beach lists, and this is one of them. This beach has it all. There is great snorkeling, long stretches of gorgeous sand and warm water. There are parts where you can get away from the crowds to be alone. Or, you can steer into tourism and meet tons of people where the beach is exploding with energy. If you can only ever visit one beach in the world, this might be the one to pick.

Playa d’en Bossa

We’re finishing this list with the one beach in the world that can give Miami Beach a run for its money — in terms of social activity. Ibiza is known for being a place of excitement and social energy, and it’s packed with amazing beaches.

Playa d’en Bossa is the most popular of those beaches. This is where the tourists go. It’s also where locals end up when they want to meet people and party. If you want hot times, crowds and limitless adventure, this is one of the best beaches in the world.