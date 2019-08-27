should you rock a man bun?

Does hair in your face get you down? You know, you could always pull it up into a man bun...or can you? Are there certain guys who can do a man bun better than others? Are there guys who should stay away from this fad altogether? In your head, you might be picturing the super-cut guys who have full heads of Italian supermodel hair on their heads. These sexy specimens can really do anything they want with their hair—man bun, bed head, or anything in between. But what about the rest of us? And what about men who have widow's peaks?

If you're considering rocking a man bun, we've come here to give you a little advice.

A Few Dos and Don'ts of Rocking a Man Bun

1. Don't try man buns if you have super curly hair

Of course, we don't mean you shouldn't try at all if you have a curly hair but still want to rock a man bun; we're simply advising that this hairstyle may not work best for you. Curly hair tends to rebuff the man bun system, often leaving the curls with a situation that's less than desirable or too short to work with anyway. Even if your hair's long, curl-shrink is real, and you may not have a lot of locks leftover once the curls start to squish together.

If you have curly hair that loosens as it grows longer, however, you might still be a candidate for a man bun. You'll need to grow your hair out quite a bit before it'll properly fit into the ponytail holder, so if your hair tends to straighten as it gets heavier, don't rule out this hairstyle just yet.

2. Do consider a man bun if you've got a head full of super-thick hair

It's 2019 and dudes everywhere are jealous of your 'do. Do it up by pulling it back into the perfect man bun that gets those luscious locks off your face when you're out and about. Long, straight, thick hair is the ultimate combo for man buns.

3. Don't try a man bun if your hair is thinning on the top

Because man buns pull the hair back from the hairline, you'll only accentuate balding or thinness at the top of your crown if you pull it all back man-bun style. Instead, it might be time to consider other looks altogether. A lot of guys should have gone completely bald long before they did. If your hair is going way too thin up there, it's not time to pull it back; it's time to let it go. There are better haircuts for balding men available for you.

4. Do pull the bun to the top of your head if you insist on man-bunning with thinning hair

By pulling your hair to the top of your head, you'll present the top knot at the top of your head. This can help counteract the illusion that you don't have enough hair to support this trend. People will see the ball of hair when you meet them face to face, and they may not notice the fact that our follicles are thinning all around the knob.

5. Don't assume your man bun looks great without asking for your friends' advice first

Men don't let friends man bun unless it looks good on them. If your bros really love you, they'll tell you to take it down if it's not a good look on you. Not everyone can wear a man bun, so don't be offended if they give you the thumbs down on this up-'do.

How to Tell Where to Place Your Man Bun

Every man's face shape is different, and the various characteristics that make you you could very well determine the best, most attractive placement of your proposed man bun. According to AskMen, the best way to figure out if your man bun should be high, low, or somewhere in between is to take out a ruler. Align the ruler from the tip of your chin to your ear. Then, extend that angle to your head. This will mark the most optimal positioning of your new man bun.

Factor in Your Face Shape

Speaking of positioning, it may not have occurred to you that certain face shapes look better with different variations of the man bun. Some faces do great with a knot on the top of the head, while others look better if they're positioned more toward the middle of the head or nape of the neck. Keeping the aforementioned ruler trick in mind, take a look at your face shape and heed these tips:

Heart-Shaped Faces

Guys with heart-shaped faces, or those which look like an upside down triangle with wider cheekbones and narrower mouth areas do well with man buns at any level. That's because this particular face shape is accentuated from every angle, and when the hair is pulled back from the face, a guy's cheekbones and structure are even more pronounced.

Oval Face

Men with an oval face have symmetry from top to bottom, and side to side. They usually have rounded cheeks, as well as rounded chins and foreheads. Guys who sport this face shape should pull their man buns to the very top of their heads (as opposed to the crown) because the look will lend itself to a more defined jawline.

Square Face

If you're lucky enough to have a chiseled Hollywood-style jawline, you can get away with any type of man bun. It'll look good high, low, or in the middle. After all, you've got the kind of face celebrities are made from!

Small or Long Faces

Men with small or ultra-long faces should consider steering away from man buns because they draw attention to all the wrong places. People might see your forehead before your hairdo, or you might hide facial features that deserve to be recognized by incorporating a 'do that's just wrong for you.

What to Know Before You Make Your Mark on the Man Bun Culture

If your hair's already long enough to be pulled back into a bun, you can start experimenting with this look whenever you're ready. However, if you're sporting short hair and have the goal of man-bunning your locks someday, you might need to grow your hair out anywhere from nine to 18 months before it's long enough to stay back in its rubberband. As a man in the latter scenario, you'll want to stay away from your barber or stylist as much as possible. With that said, it's still important to make sure you get rid of any split ends as you grow your hair out. Eliminating split ends can actually help your hair grow faster and stay stronger so it's ready to be tightly wrapped up when it's long enough. When you do make hair appointments, make sure your barber or stylist doesn't cut off more than four or five millimeters at a time. This is just enough to get rid of the dead ends without eliminating the hard work you've done growing your hair out. While you're in the middle stages of growing your hair out, lean on products to ensure you don't look like you just crawled out of bed when you head to Monday morning meetings. There is a difference between sexy bedhead and I-don't-know-what-my-hair-is-doing head. Growing your tresses out for man-bun status can easily turn into the latter if you're not careful.

Be sure to keep your hair well conditioned. Dry or damaged hair can break when it's in its bun form, especially if you wear this look frequently. High-quality hair conditioners will help keep it hydrated and healthy so it doesn't become distressed during the styling process. Along the same lines, be gentle when you brush it, but do brush it regularly so it doesn't form knots that can ultimately lead to tearing. If your hair begins to tear, you'll have unwanted flyaways that aren't the sexy kind.

Do you sport a man bun, or have you been growing your hair out in hopes of achieving this look one day? We'd love to hear about your successes, tips, and tricks!