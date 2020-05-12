What Do Women Find Attractive In Men? - 7 Unlikely Answers

What exactly do women find attractive in men? Some might say it's the chisel in the chin or the dimple in the cheek, while others might say there's something about the height of a man or the girth of his, you know, man. In reality, there are a lot of things that can't be changed because we're genetically designed to carry certain characteristics. It's not fair to focus on those things, but there are a lot of things you can do to make yourself more appealing to the opposite sex that are totally in your control. With this in mind, let's delve into the world of seven unlikely answers you'll receive if you truly want to know what women find sexy in men. While the most attractive age for a man varies based on a woman's perception of sexy, there are still a few things you can do to up your game in the relationship world.

1. A Nice Pair of Socks

When it comes down to it, you're going to want to get comfortable with your partner, and part of that comfort means kicking off your shoes. If your toes are sticking out of every angle of your socks, you might be presenting an instant turn-off. And sexy time aside, nobody wants to be seen with a man who stuffs a pair of athletic socks inside his best dress shoes. Women want men who know how to accessorize and pay attention to detail. That true head to toe—from beard to the ball of the feet.

Your socks don't have to be boring and bland; they can be fun and interesting. In fact, the socks you choose can tell a lot about you. If you opt for penguins on the beach over normal brown socks, you're telling your potential partner that you enjoy being silly and have a bit of carefreeness inside you. The key is to look good with even the simplest of accessories.

2. Not-Gnarly Toes

If socks are your stressor, you might find yourself in a panic when it's time to take off that sacred layer. The truth is, women want men who take care of their feet just as they'd take care of the rest of their bodies. If you have gnarly toes, it signifies that you may not be taking the right hygiene steps elsewhere on your body, too.

If you've never had a pedicure, that's okay. Everybody's new when they get their first one. This isn't the time to play around with all that extra time you have in your calendar, though. Commit to making a pedicure appointment, and let the professionals scrub the scruff off of the bottom of your feet. You'll probably be surprised about how much you enjoy the opportunity. Plus, if things go well with your partner, this can be an ongoing thing that the two of you do together. Another option would be to learn how to do it yourself. With male nail care kits like The Shears™ 2.0 from MANSCAPED™ out there, you can save dough and keep your hands classy.

3. Well-Trimmed Chest Hair

The truth is, the amount of hair you have on your chest will be a preference that varies from woman to woman. Do women like chest hair? Sure! Many do. But do women like unruly chest hair? Well, that may be a different issue entirely. When it comes to manscaping, you're not just talking about your genitals; you're talking about your whole package (pun intended). This means you can leave chest and back hair to grow into their own zip codes. No. You have to procure your follicles so they align with the look of a well-groomed man. This signals to the opposite sex that you're in touch with proper hygiene and will take care of her as well as you take care of yourself.

4. Tattoos That Have Stories

So maybe that "Mom" tattoo on your bicep was an accident you got in college, but you do still love your dear mother, right? What about all the other ink you're sporting? Did you get it just because your friend was getting his septum pierced and you were bored, or did you spend weeks mulling over the design that would ultimately reside on your skin for the rest of your life? Some women are naturally attracted to men who have tattoos, but they can’t be just any tattoos; they need to have a story.

If you're inked, be ready to tell your potential partners why you chose the images you did and what makes each piece of art so special.

5. A Clean Penis

Okay, maybe this isn't necessarily an unlikely answer, but it is an answer worth talking about. Some men simply haven't mastered the art of penis grooming, even as adults. With this said, let's do a quick rundown, shall we?

It needs to be trimmed. Yes, it's true, nobody wants to receive an extra session of floss when they're enjoying your body. Keep your lower region well-trimmed and properly procured with tools that are designed to do the job.

It needs to be specialized. Here's the thing: you don't want just any old soap because traditional soaps can dry out your super sensitive areas and leave you itching and chafed. MANSCAPED's Crop Cleanser, on the other hand, is formulated with ingredients that ensure natural hydration by way of ingredients such as aloe vera and sea salt.

It needs to be dried. Don't let your man parts find their way into your pants without drying them properly and covering them with ingredients that will keep them protected throughout the day .

6. Dogs Get the Ladies

That's right, gents; it's not always about who you are, what you're wearing, or how you manscape. Sometimes, it's about the pal that you bring along on your jogs that'll really get the attention of the gals you want to talk to. Sure, you love your furry best friend, but it's not just his loyalty that can make your life better; he's an instant icebreaker and doesn't have the social guards up that you might have as a human.

Don't have your own puppers? That's okay; you can borrow a neighbor's dog for your evening walks. They're always looking for ways to spend time outside, and when you hit the golden hour (when everybody's getting off work and walking their own dogs), you'll have access to tons of neighbors you probably wouldn't have otherwise ever met. The beauty of a furry friend—whether it's your own or someone else's—is that those four legs (or fewer) can easily open the communication lines and give you the opportunity to enhance your friend circle.

7. Gray Hair Makes a Mark on the World

Let's talk George Clooney real quick. Would you argue that he's an outstandingly handsome man who probably has never had any trouble getting the ladies? Not likely. He's a man who looks amazing with his esteemed image—one that shows wisdom and simply makes a guy look sexy. It's not about letting yourself go when you go gray; it's about embracing the beauty of this silver shade and making it work for you.

If you're reaching a point where your hairs are starting to betray you, consider embracing the power that the silver strands can offer you. You might find that your gray-outlined face is even more handsome than it is when you were rocking blonde or brunette tresses.

When it comes to attracting members of the opposite sex, it's not always about the gifts you were given in life. Sure, you can inherit some great genes that might make match-making come more easily, but in the end, there are a few things you can do externally that will help attract the attention of the ladies you want to whistle in your direction. What are the unlikely characteristics that your woman finds sexy in you? Is it all about the cologne you wear, or maybe it's the way you make your bed? Share your secrets with us and help other guys get their gals.