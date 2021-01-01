The Performance Package
Includes:
- The Lawn Mower™ 3.0- skinsafe™ electric trimmer
- Weed Whacker™- ear & nose hair trimmer
- Crop Preserver™- anti-chafing ball deodorant
- Crop Reviver™- ball spray toner
- Magic Mat™- disposable shaving mats
Free Gifts:
- The Shed- travel bag ($39.99 value)
- Manscaped™ Boxers- anti-chafing boxers ($19.99 value)
$109.99 ($197.93 Value) FREE SHIPPING
Your Peak Hygiene Plan will be billed at $14.99 + tax every 3 months. No commitment, cancel anytime.
$119.99 FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping
30 day money-back guarantee
The Perfect Package 3.0
Includes:
- The Lawn Mower™ 3.0- skinsafe™ electric trimmer
- Crop Preserver™- anti-chafing ball deodorant
- Crop Reviver™- ball spray toner
- Magic Mat™- disposable shaving mats
Free Gifts:
- The Shed- travel bag ($39.99 value)
- Manscaped™ Boxers- anti-chafing boxers ($19.99 value)
$89.99 ($157.94 Value) FREE SHIPPING
Your Peak Hygiene Plan will be billed at $14.99 + tax every 3 months. No commitment, cancel anytime.
$99.99 FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping
30 day money-back guarantee
Crop Care Kit
Includes:
- Crop Preserver™- anti-chafing ball deodorant
- Crop Cleanser™- body wash
- Crop Preserver™- anti-chafing ball deodorant
- Crop Reviver™- ball spray toner
- Crop Mop™- ball wipes (15-pack)
Free Gift:
- Foot Duster™- foot deodorant ($14.99)
Free Shipping
30 day money-back guarantee