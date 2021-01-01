New Arrivals
The Performance Package 4.0
Includes:
- The Lawn Mower™ 4.0- all-new SkinSafe™ electric trimmer
- Weed Whacker™- ear & nose hair trimmer
- The Crop Preserver™- anti-chafing ball deodorant
- The Crop Reviver™- ball spray toner
- Magic Mat™- disposable shaving mats
Free gifts:
- The Shed- travel bag ($39.99 value)
- MANSCAPED Boxers- anti-chafing boxers ($19.99 value)
Free Shipping
30 day money-back guarantee
The Perfect Package 4.0
Includes:
- The Lawn Mower™ 4.0- all-new SkinSafe™ electric trimmer
- Crop Preserver™- anti-chafing ball deodorant
- Crop Reviver™- ball spray toner
- Magic Mat™- disposable shaving mats
Free gifts:
- The Shed- travel bag ($39.99 value)
- MANSCAPED Boxers- anti-chafing boxers ($19.99 value)
Free Shipping
30 day money-back guarantee