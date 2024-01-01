Skip to Main Content
Tecnología de punta para recortar y afeitar.

Herramientas y repuestos

Área inguinal

Cuidados integrales para tu par. 
¡Nuevo!
THE LAWN MOWER® 5.0 ULTRARecortadora de vello corporal e inguinal
$109.99
$99.99+ Peak Hygiene Plan
The Lawn Mower® 4.0Recortadora para afeitar la cuerpo e ingles
$89.99
$84.99+ Peak Hygiene Plan
The Lawn Mower® 3.0Recortadora para rasurado del cuerpo y las ingles
$79.99
$69.99+ Peak Hygiene Plan
The Crop Shaver®Afeitadora para la ingle con triple cuchillas
$21.99
$19.99+ Peak Hygiene Plan

Barba y Rostro

Prueba un look nuevo.
The Beard Hedger™Recortadora de barba
$99.99
$94.99+ Peak Hygiene Plan
The Handyman™Afeitadora de viaje
$79.99
Weed Whacker® 2.0Recortadora eléctrica para el vello de la nariz y oídos
$39.99
$34.99+ Peak Hygiene Plan

Cuerpo

Todo para tu rutina de aseo corporal.
The Shears 3.0Kit de cuidado de uñas de precisión de 5 piezas para hombre
$24.99
The Shears 2.0Kit de manicura lujoso
$19.99
The Body BufferFrotador corporal de silicona
$19.99
$17.99+ Peak Hygiene Plan

Repuestos

Logra resultados óptimos constantemente.
¡Nuevo!
Cuchilla De Recorte Para The Lawn Mower® 5.0 UltraCompatible con The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra
$24.99
$19.99+ Peak Hygiene Plan
¡Nuevo!
Cabezal De Afeitado Para The Lawn Mower® 5.0 UltraCuchilla De Recambio De Alta Calidad Para The Lawn Mower®
$24.99
$19.99+ Peak Hygiene Plan
CUCHILLA DE RECAMBIO SKINSAFE™Compatible con The Lawn Mower® 2.0, 3.0 y 4.0
$19.99
$18.99+ Peak Hygiene Plan
Cabezal de recorte SkinSafe™ para Weed Whacker®Compatible con Weed Whacker® 1.0 y 2.0
$19.99
$18.99+ Peak Hygiene Plan
Cartucho de afeitar para The Crop Shaver®Compatible con The Crop Shaver®
$12.99
$11.99+ Peak Hygiene Plan
Hoja de afeitar para The Plow®Compatible con The Plow® 1.0 y 2.0
$19.99
$17.99+ Peak Hygiene Plan

Groin

Why should you groom your man parts?

Appearance

Trimming the hedges makes the tree look bigger. Need we say more?

Confidence

Gain confidence, giving you an edge in your career and social life.

Hygiene

Excess hair can trap dirt and sweat, resulting in odor and bacteria.

Attractiveness

8 out of every 10 partners find groomed men more attractive than unkempt men.

