Tecnología de punta para recortar y afeitar.
Herramientas y repuestos
Cuidados integrales para tu par.
Área inguinal
¡Nuevo!
THE LAWN MOWER® 5.0 ULTRARecortadora de vello corporal e inguinal
$109.99
$99.99+ Peak Hygiene Plan
The Lawn Mower® 4.0Recortadora para afeitar la cuerpo e ingles
$89.99
$84.99+ Peak Hygiene Plan
The Lawn Mower® 3.0Recortadora para rasurado del cuerpo y las ingles
$79.99
$69.99+ Peak Hygiene Plan
The Crop Shaver®Afeitadora para la ingle con triple cuchillas
$21.99
$19.99+ Peak Hygiene Plan
Prueba un look nuevo.
Barba y Rostro
Todo para tu rutina de aseo corporal.
Cuerpo
Logra resultados óptimos constantemente.
Repuestos
¡Nuevo!
Cuchilla De Recorte Para The Lawn Mower® 5.0 UltraCompatible con The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra
$24.99
$19.99+ Peak Hygiene Plan
¡Nuevo!
Cabezal De Afeitado Para The Lawn Mower® 5.0 UltraCuchilla De Recambio De Alta Calidad Para The Lawn Mower®
$24.99
$19.99+ Peak Hygiene Plan
CUCHILLA DE RECAMBIO SKINSAFE™Compatible con The Lawn Mower® 2.0, 3.0 y 4.0
$19.99
$18.99+ Peak Hygiene Plan
Cabezal de recorte SkinSafe™ para Weed Whacker®Compatible con Weed Whacker® 1.0 y 2.0
$19.99
$18.99+ Peak Hygiene Plan
Cartucho de afeitar para The Crop Shaver®Compatible con The Crop Shaver®
$12.99
$11.99+ Peak Hygiene Plan
Hoja de afeitar para The Plow®Compatible con The Plow® 1.0 y 2.0
$19.99
$17.99+ Peak Hygiene Plan
Groin
Why should you groom your man parts?
Appearance
Trimming the hedges makes the tree look bigger. Need we say more?
Confidence
Gain confidence, giving you an edge in your career and social life.
Hygiene
Excess hair can trap dirt and sweat, resulting in odor and bacteria.
Attractiveness
8 out of every 10 partners find groomed men more attractive than unkempt men.