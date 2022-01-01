Welcome toMANSCAPED™
Our goal when we began was to trulyunderstand men.
We started with the groin because other brands weren’t talking about it, much less making products specifically for it.
How can you cater to men if you don’t care about their most sensitive parts?
and CEO,
Paul Tran
MANSCAPED™ Innovation Labs
Our world class research and development facilities where our industry leaders design solutions to meet men’s grooming needs. We want to make handsome a habit.
Leadership
MANSCAPED is helmed by a well-groomed and gifted bunch of creative professionals with decades of experience in their respective fields.
The Lawn Mower changed the way over 2 million men (4 million balls ;) talk to each other about grooming.
This inspired us to create more game-changing products.
2016
Our Brand's History
As we continue to evolve and find new ways to help men be the best versions of themselves they can be, we must pay homage to our bold, below-the-waist beginnings.
2017
The Lawn Mower is born.
Men’s balls everywhere rejoice.
2018
We drop The Lawn Mower 2.0
This sequel didn’t disappoint. We listened to what men wanted and delivered with a more powerful and ergonomic design.
2019
Another one! The Lawn Mower 3.0
We added a charging dock, boosted the RPM’s to 7000, upgraded the adjustable trimmer guard, and gave it an LED light for an improved grooming experience.
2020
The Weed Whacker creates buzz
The Robin to our Lawn Mower’s Batman. The Weed Whacker was created as the ultimate sidekick to cover more of men’s grooming needs.
2020
Penn Station Takeover
If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere baby! MANSCAPED made a huge splash with a full takeover of Penn Station in New York, officially announcing to the world that we are a brand to be reckoned with.
2021
Hallelujah! It’s The Lawn Mower 4.0
Featuring a wireless charging system, travel lock, battery indicator light, and two adjustable trimming guard lengths, this is the crown jewel in below-the-waist trimmers. Oh, did we also mention it looks really damn good!?
2021
49ers Stadium Takeover
Back at it again. We teamed up with one of the most iconic franchises in sports history to tackle over 265 unique placements in state-of-the-art Levi’s® Stadium. Our efforts were embraced by the Niner Faithful, and further cemented MANSCAPED as the leaders in male grooming.
2022
UltraPremium Launch
We’ve always been a champion of the groin, but this was the year that we boldly went beyond to take care of the rest of the body. From your hair up there to overall quality skincare, the UltraPremium Collection was proudly launched to help men feel clean and confident all over.
Sure, your groin deserves the best. But so does the rest of your body.
From your privates to your not so privates, we're passionate about creating the best products for every part of you. And we have a lot of fun doing it.
We want you hitting on all cylinders. We're leveling up your grooming game, so you can be at the top of yours.
Because when you look, feel, and smell your best, there is nothing to stop you from becoming that carefree, fun-loving, stylish, risk-taking renegade you've always been.
¿Por qué deberías rasurarte tus partes masculinas?
Higiene
El exceso de vello puede retener suciedad y sudor, que producen olores y bacterias.
Apariencia
Cuando podas el seto, el árbol parece mayor. No hace falta decir nada más.
Atractivo
8 de cada diez parejas creen que un hombre bien rasurado es más atractivo que uno que no lo está.
Confianza
Mejora tu confianza en ti mismo, y lo notarás en tu vida profesional y social.