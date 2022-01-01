01. Honesty We bare it all, with nothing to hide. Count on us to tell it like it is, straight up, no sugarcoating.

02. Quality We set our standards of excellence a little higher and measure against our last best—a clear-cut way to get the job done right.

03. Humor A smile looks great on everyone. We crack jokes to break down barriers and bring us all closer together.

04. Social Impact The family jewels are precious, we aim not only to polish, but to protect as many as possible.

05. Innovation New is not always better. We define innovation as brave new ideas that move us forward, otherwise what’s the point?