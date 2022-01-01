This is your invitation to
Got the right tools
for the job?
Join the MANSCAPED™ movement and help us inspire men to be the best versions of themselves by elevating the male grooming experience.
Our Values
We bare it all, with nothing to hide. Count on us to tell it like it is, straight up, no sugarcoating.
We set our standards of excellence a little higher and measure against our last best—a clear-cut way to get the job done right.
A smile looks great on everyone. We crack jokes to break down barriers and bring us all closer together.
The family jewels are precious, we aim not only to polish, but to protect as many as possible.
New is not always better. We define innovation as brave new ideas that move us forward, otherwise what’s the point?
Masculinity is a style, not a gender. More than one body type, body part or identity, it’s a spectrum of expression we’re committed to making possible.
Our culture
We’re more than ball jokes.
Our inclusive, humorous, constantly evolving culture is fueled by more than just our shared love of ball jokes—but by weekly workouts, virtual cooking classes, team off-sites, our mentor program, and so much more.
Chris Li, Senior Paid Media Manager
“Come for the fresh balls. Stay for the fresh friends.”
Benefits
20 Vacation Days
40 Hours Paid Sick Leave
Paid Mental Health Days
9 Paid Holidays
Life/AD&D + LTD Coverage
Medical, Dental, Vision, HSA + FSA
Employee 401(k) Plan
Monthly Utility Allowance
Employee Discounts
The amount of support and encouragement our leadership provides in terms of personal career growth is unmatched. It's such an empowering, positive atmosphere.Ashley RosasProject Manager
Press
Voted San Diego’s Top Workplace
We’re honored to be named a Top Workplace by the San Diego Tribune. This competitive recognition program is based solely on feedback from employees, so we’re glad the feelings are mutual.
“At our core, MANSCAPED™ is a people first company. Our team is what makes MANSCAPED™ tick.” - Paul Tran, Founder and CEO.
We’ve got nothing to hide. Read honest reviews about what it’s like to work at MANSCAPED™.