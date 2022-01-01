Ask MANSCAPED™

Skip to Main Content
Are MANSCAPED™ trimmers waterproof?

Our trimmers are made to be used in the shower if you wish. Our trimmers meet the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Standard 60529 rating of IPX7 and can withstand immersion in up to one meter of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. In addition, our trimmers meet the IEC’s IPX4 rating which protects against splashing water from any direction. While our trimmers have been tested for a variety of conditions, there is a point at which an increased water depth may harm our trimmers.


Learn More About the Waterproof Capabilities of The Lawn Mower® 2.0, The Lawn Mower® 3.0, The Lawn Mower® 4.0, and the Weed Whacker® trimmers at the following link:

https://www.manscaped.com/pages/waterproof


