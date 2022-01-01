Ask MANSCAPED™

Are the charging accessories for The Lawn Mower® 3.0 and The Lawn Mower® 4.0 cross-compatible?
No, the charging accessories are not cross-compatible.
The Lawn Mower® 4.0 has a wireless charging dock that uses electromagnetic induction to charge the device which cannot be used to charge the other Lawn Mower models and The Lawn Mower® 3.0 charging cable and dock cannot be used to charge The Lawn Mower® 4.0.
