Ask MANSCAPED™

Can I use The Lawn Mower® on my face?
The Lawn Mower® trimmers are specifically designed for below-the-waist grooming. However, many of our customers have found success using their Lawn Mower® for full-body trimming!
Our SkinSafe™ Technology can handle even the densest of forests.
Keep in mind, there’s a large potential for grossness and cross-contamination when you use one trimmer for everything though!
For more about using MANSCAPED™ on your face check this out,
