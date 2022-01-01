Ask MANSCAPED™

How can I check the status of my order?
Once your order is placed you should receive an order confirmation email within 20-30 minutes. You will then receive tracking information via email once your order ships.
Within your MANSCAPED™ self-service member portal, you can also view the latest order status. Your order will be listed under the Order History section.
