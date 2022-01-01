Crop Cleanser® vs The UltraPremium Body Wash
There is no comparing! The Crop Cleanser® and The UltraPremium Body Wash aren’t meant to be chosen one over the other but instead used together as a part of your grooming routine.
Our Crop Cleanser® was formulated specifically for below-the-waist cleansing while the new UltraPremium Body Wash was designed as a full body wash formulation.
Do you have other questions?
We’ve got answers, visit our FAQ page.Go to FAQs
Ask MANSCAPED™
Our customer support staff can help
answer your questions.