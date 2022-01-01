Ask MANSCAPED™

Skip to Main Content
How do I cancel my Peak Hygiene Plan?

We’re sorry to hear that you’d like to cancel your Peak Hygiene Plan. 

Before you cancel, we wanted to remind you that you have the ability to skip your next order, select a specific shipment date or adjust the frequency of your plan (in one-month increments) to fit your needs. 

You can update or cancel your membership at any time directly through your account and self-service member portal. Once logged in, simply click on "My Peak Hygiene Plan" to customize your plan!

