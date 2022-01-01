How do I cancel my subscription(s)?
We’re sorry to hear that you’d like to cancel your Replenishment Plan.
Before you cancel, we wanted to remind you that you have the ability to skip your next order, select a specific shipment date or adjust the frequency of your plan (in one-month increments) to fit your needs.
You can update or cancel your membership at any time directly through your account and self-service member portal.
Do you have other questions?
We’ve got answers, visit our FAQ page.Go to FAQs
Ask MANSCAPED™
Our customer support staff can help
answer your questions.