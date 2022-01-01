Ask MANSCAPED™

How do I change the blade on my Weed Whacker™?
To change the SkinSafe™ replacement blade module on your Weed Whacker™:
- Make sure the device is turned oﬀ and unplugged before replacing the blade.
- Turn the head counterclockwise and pull upward to remove the old head.
- Place a new head on the cone and turn clockwise until it clicks into place.
- Safely dispose of the old head.
