Ask MANSCAPED™

How do I change the blade on my Weed Whacker™?

To change the SkinSafe™ replacement blade module on your Weed Whacker™: Make sure the device is turned oﬀ and unplugged before replacing the blade.

Turn the head counterclockwise and pull upward to remove the old head.

Place a new head on the cone and turn clockwise until it clicks into place.

Safely dispose of the old head.

