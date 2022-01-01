Ask MANSCAPED™

Skip to Main Content
How do I change the cartridge on my Crop Shaver?

To remove the razor cartridge, hold the handle of The Crop Shaver™ firmly and press the ejection button located on the handle near the head of the shaver to eject the cartridge.

To install the new razor cartridge, line up the metal docking tabs on the handle with the dock feature on the back of the cartridge. Press the cartridge and the handle together while maintaining alignment of the docking features. Continue to push the two pieces together until you hear and feel a click. Your new cartridge is now ready for use.

