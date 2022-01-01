Ask MANSCAPED™

Skip to Main Content
How do I manage my subscriptions?

Within your self-service member portal, you have the ability to select a specific shipment date or adjust the frequency of your plan in one-month increments up to 12 months.

Once signed in, select “My Peak Hygiene Plan” or “Other Replenishments”


For Peak Hygiene Plan changes:

  • You will click on Manage Plan to populate your account information
  • Next to your current frequency settings, you will click on the pencil icon
  • From here you can select between 1- & 12-month frequency for your plan

Also, under My Peak Hygiene Plan:

  • You can change the next charge date by clicking the pencil icon next to the next to ship date
  • Or click on Ship Tomorrow to have your next box ship the next day
  • You can also modify your Peak products and add-ons from here

For Other Replenishment plan changes:

  • Find the plan you want to update from the list
  • From here you can select between 1- & 12-month frequency for your plan
  • You can change the next charge date by clicking the pencil icon next to Next Shipment
  • Skip a shipment by selecting this option
  • Or click on Ship Tomorrow to have your product ship the next day

