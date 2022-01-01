Ask MANSCAPED™

Within your self-service member portal, you have the ability to select a specific shipment date or adjust the frequency of your plan in one-month increments up to 12 months.

Once signed in, select “My Peak Hygiene Plan” or “Other Replenishments”





For Peak Hygiene Plan changes:

You will click on Manage Plan to populate your account information

Next to your current frequency settings, you will click on the pencil icon

From here you can select between 1- & 12-month frequency for your plan

Also, under My Peak Hygiene Plan:

You can change the next charge date by clicking the pencil icon next to the next to ship date

Or click on Ship Tomorrow to have your next box ship the next day

You can also modify your Peak products and add-ons from here

For Other Replenishment plan changes: