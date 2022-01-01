Ask MANSCAPED™

How do I modify my payment method within my account?
Within your self-service member portal, you have the ability to modify the payment method used for your Peak Hygiene Plan and any other Replenishment Plan(s).
Once signed in, select “My Peak Hygiene Plan” or “Other Replenishments”.
For Peak Hygiene Plan payment method changes:
- You will click on Manage Plan to populate your account information
- Next to your payment method, you will click on the pencil icon
- From here you can select from your saved payment methods or enter a new one for your plan
For Other Replenishment payment method changes:
- Find the plan you want to update from the list
- Next to your payment method, you will click on the pencil icon
- From here you can select from your saved payment methods or enter a new one for your plan
