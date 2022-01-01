Skip to Main Content
Special Offer
Calzoncillo bóxer de regalo + Estuche de aseo + Envío gratuito por la compra de The Performance Package 4.0 o The Platinum Package 4.0

How do I shop with Klarna?

We are so excited to offer Klarna as a payment option allowing you to split your purchase into 4 payments.

To shop with Klarna:

  1. Add your MANSCAPED™ item(s) to your cart
  2. Select Klarna as your preferred payment method at checkout & enter the information they need to process your request
  3. Use the Klarna app to manage your payments over time
  4. Register and log in to your MANSCAPED™ account to track your order and manage your Peak Hygiene Plan!

¿Tienes más preguntas?

Tenemos las respuestas, visita nuestra página de Preguntas Frecuentes FAQ

Ir a FAQs

Pregunta a MANSCAPED™

Nuestros agentes de servicio al cliente pueden responder a tus preguntas.

Obtener ayuda
Envío gratuito
Devolución sin problemas
Compra segura
  • About Us
  • FAQ Preguntas frecuentes
  • Blog
  • Manage Orders
  • Military
  • First Responders
  • Healthcare Workers
  • Klarna FAQ
  • Press
  • Do Not Sell My Personal Information
  • Careers
  • CA Supply Chains Act
  • Patentes
  • Descargo de responsabilidad relativa a la impermeabilidad
  • Contáctanos

Métodos de pago aceptados

  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • American Express
  • Discover
  • JCB
  • Diners Club
  • PayPal

Accede en primicia a nuestros productos

Al hacer clic en "Únete ahora", aceptas recibir correos electrónicos promocionales de MANSCAPED™. Puede darse de baja en cualquier momento.
  • Garantía y devoluciones|
  • Términos de uso|
  • Política de privacidad|
  • Política de cookies
Copyright © 2022, Manscaped. Todos los derechos reservados
Estados UnidosCanadáEuropaReino UnidoAustralia / Nueva ZelandaSingapurSudáfricaArabia Saudí / Emiratos Árabes Unidos