How do I shop with Klarna?
We are so excited to offer Klarna as a payment option allowing you to split your purchase into 4 payments.
To shop with Klarna:
- Add your MANSCAPED™ item(s) to your cart
- Select Klarna as your preferred payment method at checkout & enter the information they need to process your request
- Use the Klarna app to manage your payments over time
- Register and log in to your MANSCAPED™ account to track your order and manage your Peak Hygiene Plan!
¿Tienes más preguntas?
Tenemos las respuestas, visita nuestra página de Preguntas Frecuentes FAQIr a FAQs
Pregunta a MANSCAPED™
Nuestros agentes de servicio al cliente pueden responder a tus preguntas.Obtener ayuda