Ask MANSCAPED™

How do I track the status of my Refer-a-Friend referrals?
Once your friends follow the link and have made a qualifying purchase, we'll send you an email within 24 hours with your $10 reward.
You're also able to access your rewards and track your referrals in your MANSCAPED™ account under My Info.
We will also send you a monthly email with a summary of your referrals & reward statuses for the month. That way you can easily keep track of all your referrals!
