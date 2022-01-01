Ask MANSCAPED™

How do I unsubscribe from marketing emails?
Apologies for any inconvenience our emails may have caused. If you prefer not to receive emails from MANSCAPED™ please scroll down to the bottom of the latest email you’ve received from us and hit the unsubscribe link.
From there you will be directed to verify your email address and confirm your request to unsubscribe.
Feel free to resubscribe anytime for access to exclusive products and discounts by visiting our website!
