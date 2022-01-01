Skip to Main Content
Special Offer
Calzoncillo boxer de regalo + Estuche de viaje + Envío gratuito por la compra del Performance Package 4.0 o Perfect Package 4.0

How do I update my account password?

Within your self-service member portal, you have the ability to update your account’s password.

Click here to access your self-service member portal. 

Once logged in you will click on the "My Info" section of your account

  • Next to your password, you will click on the pencil icon
  • A window will populate where you will need to enter your existing password for verification
  • You will also need to enter your new password twice for confirmation

If you are unable to log in due to your need to reset your password, you can select Forgot Password at the link shared above.

Do you have other questions?

We’ve got answers, visit our FAQ page.

Go to FAQs

Ask MANSCAPED™

Our customer support staff can help
answer your questions.

Get Support
Envío gratuito
Devolución sin problemas
Compra segura
  • FAQ Preguntas frecuentes
  • Blog
  • Manage Orders
  • Military
  • First Responders
  • Healthcare Workers
  • Investor Relations
  • Do Not Sell My Personal Information
  • Careers
  • CA Supply Chains Act
  • Patentes
  • Descargo de responsabilidad relativa a la impermeabilidad
  • Contáctanos

Métodos de pago aceptados

  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • American Express
  • Discover
  • JCB
  • Diners Club
  • PayPal

Accede en primicia a nuestros productos

Al hacer clic en "Únete ahora", aceptas recibir correos electrónicos promocionales de MANSCAPED™. Puede darse de baja en cualquier momento.
  • Garantía y devoluciones|
  • Términos de uso|
  • Política de privacidad|
  • Política de cookies
Copyright © 2022, Manscaped. Todos los derechos reservados