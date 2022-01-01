Ask MANSCAPED™

How do I update my shipping address?
Within your self-service member portal, you have the ability to modify the shipping address for your Peak Hygiene Plan and any other Replenishment Plan(s).
Once signed in, select “My Peak Hygiene Plan” or “Other Replenishments”.
For Peak Hygiene Plan address changes:
- You will click on Manage Plan to populate your account information
- Next to your shipping address, you will click on the pencil icon
- From here you can select from your saved addresses or enter a new one for your plan
For Other Replenishment address changes:
- Find the plan you want to update from the list
- Next to your shipping address, you will click on the pencil icon
- From here you can select from your saved addresses or enter a new one for your plan
