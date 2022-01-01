Ask MANSCAPED™

Within your self-service member portal, you have the ability to modify the shipping address for your Peak Hygiene Plan and any other Replenishment Plan(s).

Once signed in, select “My Peak Hygiene Plan” or “Other Replenishments”.

For Peak Hygiene Plan address changes:

You will click on Manage Plan to populate your account information

Next to your shipping address, you will click on the pencil icon

From here you can select from your saved addresses or enter a new one for your plan

For Other Replenishment address changes: