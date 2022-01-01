Ask MANSCAPED™

Hold the trimmer blade-side up. When you’re grooming, go with the grain as much as you can.

If it’s your first time, start with the longest cutting guard. Once you go over the selected body part with your trimmer, you can decide if you want to continue to shorten your body hair. You can step down on the cutting guard lengths, and if you want a very close trim, you can remove all of the guards and shave with the trimmer.