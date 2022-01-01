Ask MANSCAPED™

How do I clean The Weed Whacker™ and how often?
We encourage regular maintenance and cleaning of your device after each use.
To clean your Weed Whacker™:
- Make sure the device is turned oﬀ and unplugged before removing and cleaning the blade.
- Turn the head counterclockwise and pull upward to remove.
- Brush excess hair trimmings away using the included cleaning brush.
- Rinse the head under running warm water and pat dry before replacing.
- Place the cleaned head on the cone and turn clockwise until it clicks into place.
