Ask MANSCAPED™

How do I clean The Weed Whacker™ and how often?

We encourage regular maintenance and cleaning of your device after each use. 


To clean your Weed Whacker™:

  • Make sure the device is turned oﬀ and unplugged before removing and cleaning the blade.
  • Turn the head counterclockwise and pull upward to remove.
  • Brush excess hair trimmings away using the included cleaning brush.
  • Rinse the head under running warm water and pat dry before replacing.
  • Place the cleaned head on the cone and turn clockwise until it clicks into place. 

