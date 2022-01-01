Ask MANSCAPED™

Getting Started

Before you get started sharing, you will need to activate the program by clicking on the Refer a Friend link located in the footer of our site and then entering your email address so we know where to send your rewards and referral link. Once received you can start referring to your friends & family!

Getting the Word Out

Your referral link can be sent directly via email or for the ultimate exposure you can also post your link on your social media channels!

This link will help ensure you and your referral get your rewards.

Getting Your Rewards

Once your friends follow the link and have made a qualifying purchase, we'll send you an email within 24 hours with your $10 reward.

You’ll also be able to access your rewards and track your referrals in your MANSCAPED™ self-service member portal under My Info.