How To Cancel Your Membership - The Peak Hygiene Plan Tutorial
We hate to see you go!
Once logged in to your account you will click the 3 dots in the top right of your screen to populate the drop down menu. Then select Cancel Plan and go through the process of selecting the reason for your cancellation.
