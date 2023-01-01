How to change my Peak Hygiene Plan ship date

With the Peak Hygiene Plan you're in charge of not just what you receive but also when you receive your replenishments! You have the ability to skip your next order, select a specific shipment date or adjust the frequency of your plan in one-month increments up to 11 months.

To change your ship date or frequency you'll of course start by logging in to your member account. This will take you straight to your Peak Hygiene Plan to review your current replenishment schedule.

If you need your next replenishment box ASAP click Ship Tomorrow.

This option means we will begin processing your order immediately, however shipping times vary. You can expect your package to arrive within approximately 3-5 business days.

Need your next replenishment to process on a specific date? Just tap the pencil icon next to the current ship date to select the exact date you need your next shipment processed.

If the date you have set is too soon, you can easily skip it.

On mobile, just click the three dots in the top right of your screen to activate the manage plan drop-down menu.

On desktop, click Manage Plan from the right corner to activate the drop-down menu.

Then simply navigate down to the Skip Next Shipment link and click.

Or are you looking to change how often your replenishments ship? Just follow the same steps listed above to activate the Manage Plan drop down menu and click the pencil icon next to the Shipping Frequency. From there you can pick the frequency that best suits your grooming flow in one month increments up to 11 months.

Pro tip: Confirm your shipping address every time you log in to your member account to make sure your picks are going to the right place.

If you need additional support with updating or accessing your account, contact us today!