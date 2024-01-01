Skip to Main Content
How To Change Your Payment Method - The Peak Hygiene Plan Tutorial

After you log in you'll simply click on the three dots located in the top right of your screen. Next, navigate to the payment method section and click on the pencil icon to activate the menu. Here, you'll find all your current payment methods on file, along with a link at the bottom to add a new card.

