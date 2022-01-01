Ask MANSCAPED™

The Lawn Mower® 4.0 is our fourth-generation trimmer and has a lot of new features, including a wireless charging system, a 4000k LED spotlight with diffuser, an overcharging and over-discharging protection circuit, adjustable trimming guard sizes 1-4, with 3, 6, 10, and 13mm settings, a tri-level charging and power indicator, a multi-function on/off switch, travel lock feature, braided USB type-c cable with adapter, a two-toned black finish, and a hot foil stamped black chrome logo.