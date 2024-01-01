Skip to Main Content
Peak Hygiene Plan Tutorial - How to Log In

Logging in to manage your Peak Hygiene Plan is simple! You'll start by accessing the drop-down menu in the top left navigation next to our logo. Select the Log In to my Account option. 

Be sure to use the same email and password you used on your original order to ensure your order history and plan information is all in one place.  


NOTE: If you haven't logged in yet you'll need to select the Sign Up Here option on the login page. 



