Pregunta a MANSCAPED™

Refined® Cologne vs Persevere™ Cologne

There is no comparison! The Refined® Cologne is our signature scent designed to refine the gentleman. Opening with a light citrus burst, moving into a gentle touch of sambac jasmine, and settling into anchoring notes of vetiver and light woods.  

Our Persevere™ Cologne is a masculine and bold aroma with a light, woodsy scent blending bergamot, lavender, cumin, cedarwood, and moss for a clean crisp everyday scent.

