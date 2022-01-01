Skip to Main Content
Special Offer
Calzoncillo boxer de regalo + Estuche de viaje + Envío gratuito por la compra del Performance Package 4.0 o Perfect Package 4.0

How often should I replace blades for The Plow™ and The Plow™ 2.0?

We recommend changing the blades every time you shave, sometimes twice in one session, depending on if you’re shaving other body parts. 


You may think it is overkill to change the blades each time you shave, but trust us, there are reasons for it:

  • A fresh blade gives you optimal shaving performance (think: extreme smoothness).
  • It reduces razor burn.
  • A new blade or two each time you shave is the most sanitary option because of how easy it is to spread bacteria and germs. 

Pro Tip: The Plow™ and The Plow™ 2.0 were created for the face only. We do not advise using it anywhere else on your body. 

Do you have other questions?

We’ve got answers, visit our FAQ page.

Go to FAQs

Ask MANSCAPED™

Our customer support staff can help
answer your questions.

Get Support
Envío gratuito
Devolución sin problemas
Compra segura
  • FAQ Preguntas frecuentes
  • Blog
  • Manage Orders
  • Military
  • First Responders
  • Healthcare Workers
  • Investor Relations
  • Do Not Sell My Personal Information
  • Careers
  • CA Supply Chains Act
  • Patentes
  • Descargo de responsabilidad relativa a la impermeabilidad
  • Contáctanos

Métodos de pago aceptados

  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • American Express
  • Discover
  • JCB
  • Diners Club
  • PayPal

Accede en primicia a nuestros productos

Al hacer clic en "Únete ahora", aceptas recibir correos electrónicos promocionales de MANSCAPED™. Puede darse de baja en cualquier momento.
  • Garantía y devoluciones|
  • Términos de uso|
  • Política de privacidad|
  • Política de cookies
Copyright © 2022, Manscaped. Todos los derechos reservados